Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart has a tense conversation at the net after their quarterfinals match at the 2023 Nottingham Open.

Boulter registered a straight-set win against Dart, 6-3, 7-5, to get past the quarterfinals of a WTA Tour event for the first time in her career.

After the match, the two women had a heated moment at the net while shaking hands. Dart questioned Boulter's professionalism during their encounter, alluding to her celebration after the win. Boulter responded by saying that she does her celebration after every match and that it was not directed personally at Dart.

“It’s nothing personal. Mate, I do it every single match,” Boulter said.

In her post-match on-court interview, the new British World No. 1 said she was elated to make it into her first semifinal on tour. She also highlighted how difficult it was for her to come up against a friend like Dart.

“It was a battle out there. You could see how much it meant to me to get through that match. It’s awful playing a friend but I tried to play the ball and not the player. Today it was my day,” she said.

Boulter's next opponent fellow Brit Heather Watson who defeated Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in straight sets, 7-6 (2), 7-5, in the quarterfinals.

"I'm heading in the right direction" - Katie Boulter after becoming the British No. 1 women's player

Katie Boulter at Billie Jean King Cup

Katie Boulter is currently the UK's highest-ranked women's tennis player, taking the honor from Emma Raducanu on June 12, when she became the World No. 126. Boulter has been ranked as high as World No. 82 in the past.

The 26-year-old reacted to achieving the British No. 1 status on Twitter, highlighting that while she might not be at her highest ranking ever, becoming the best women's player in her country is a dream come true.

"Been mulling over whether I was going to post this today. It's not my highest ranking nor my best career moment however someone reminded me today that this little girl would be proud if I told her she would be British number 1 one day," Katie Boulter tweeted.

Boulter stated that she would cherish the moment for however long it lasts.

"Whether it be for one minute one day or one year, it's not my biggest goal but shows I'm heading in the right direction. Now I've got work to do as my main goals are pending," she said.

Manwhile, Emma Raducanu is currently taking a break from the tour due to injuries and has plummeted to World No. 128. She will not compete at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and may be out of action until 2024 after undergoing three surgeries on three different injuries.

Poll : 0 votes