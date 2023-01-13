In a recent interview, World No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime shed light on his obsession with winning and being the best at what he does. He also expressed his desire to stay at the top of men's tennis position for years to come.

The Canadian had an immensely successful 2022 season as he reached five ATP singles tournament finals and won four. The 22-year-old also reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

Seeded 6th in the Australian Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with compatriot Vasek Pospisil on January 16 at the 2023 season's first Grand Slam.

In an interview with Cero Magazine, Felix Auger Aliassime touched upon a lot of things, from aiming for the top to his on- and off-court attitude. Speaking about all the milestones he achieved last season, Auger-Aliassime stated that he intends to make this a habit.

"I want to be in this position. I'm really starting to believe that I'm able to be, and not just once—that I can do it regularly."

He also said that winning a lot of accolades last year has made him more confident of winning more. He described his hunger as a "passion" and "an obsession."

"It's a passion, an obsession. From a young age, I've had the goal of being great at everything I do. Tennis is just the thing I do best. I gained a lot of confidence in the last year, conviction that I can win at any level and against any player," he said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime further emphasized the importance of making efforts gradually and steadily to achieve long-term success.

"I value the will to constantly try to become better, to make the effort week after week. You don't see the difference from one day to the next, but I believe in the long-term process. Every day, when I finish the day, I have no regrets about the effort I put in."

The former World No. 6 also reflected on how he keeps his calm while playing high intensity matches. He further stated that he maintains his composure by not focusing too much on the outcome of the match and concentrating solely on his performance during such matches.

"I try to separate emotions from reality. Sometimes you step on the court and you feel certain emotions, but they are just a reflection of something outside of you, like results or expectations. If you let them tick, those emotions can create tension and fear."

"I'm constantly thinking on the court, If you start focusing on the outcome, winning, losing, things get difficult. But if you think about what's really happening — like 'Why am I down in the match?' or 'How do I stay ahead?'—you can push emotions to the side. I try to focus on what I need to do to win," Felix Auger-Aliassime added.

"You're the same person on the court, you're vulnerable and under pressure and that's when your bad habits come out" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his on- and off-court demeanour

2021 US Open - Day 12

In the same interview, Felix Auger-Aliassime further commented on his conduct both on and off the court.

"You're the same person on the court. You're just ex- posed to a lot of stress; you're vulnerable and under pressure. That's when your bad habits come out. You can't hide them there. I see my job as the constant work of building good habits, whether I'm playing tennis or not," he said.

In collaboration with BNP Paribas, Felix Auger-Aliassime introduced #FAAPointsForChange in 2020, a campaign that connects his on-court success with social impact. Since then, each point he scores in a competitive game has resulted in a donation that goes towards the education of kids in Togo, his father's native country in West Africa.

"I've always wanted to be in the position to do something like that. I wasn't sure when or how it would come, but I’m glad it did so early. And it's only the beginning. If I can shine a good light and inspire younger generations in Montréal, or in Togo, or anywhere, I will be very proud of that at the end of my career."

