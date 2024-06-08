"It's not so obvious like Federer, Djokovic & Nadal" - Iga Swiatek on her rivalries with Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff & Elena Rybakina on WTA Tour

Iga Swiatek discussed her rivalries with Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina, admitting how they aren't at the level of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic rivalry yet. The Pole's comments came after she won her fourth French Open title, defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 on June 8.

Swiatek's dominance in the Paris Major is not unknown to the tennis world. But an interesting thing to note is that the Pole has faced four different opponents in all four finals. She defeated Sofia Kenin in 2020, Coco Gauff in 2022, Karolina Muchova in 2023, and Paolini in 2024.

During her post-match press conference, the 23-year-old was asked what her thoughts were on having a rival who challenged her at Roland Garros alluding to Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's rivalry. The American tennis legends presented her with the Suzzane-Lenglen Cup.

Swiatek mentioned that she already had rivals who played consistently like Sabalenka, Gauff, and Rybakina but said how their rivalry was yet to reach the level of the Big 3 rivalry involving Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal.

"Well, I think we already have some players that I've been facing a lot and, like Aryna, Coco, Elena. So, it's not like we don't have that, but for sure, it's not so obvious like Roger, Novak, and Rafa," Swiatek said

"But I don't know, sometimes it's the draw, it's the fact that one player is going to play well here, one player is going to play well in another place. So, I can for sure imagine that, but I don't know which of these players who that would be or maybe someday new we'll see," she added.

Iga Swiatek becomes the 2nd woman to win the Madrid, Rome, and French Open titles in same year after Serena Williams

Iga Swiatek became the second woman after Serena Williams to clinch the Madrid, Rome, and French Open titles in the same year. The American achieved this feat in 2013.

The only other woman who came close to achieving this feat was Dinara Safina in 2009 who won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open but fell to Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final at Roland-Garros.

Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in both the WTA 1000 finals in Madrid and Rome and Jasmine Paolini in Paris to win all three titles.

Interestingly, Swiatek also became the first woman since Serena Williams to complete a three-peat at a Grand Slam since the American's run from 2012 to 2014 at the US Open.