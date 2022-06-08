"It’s not about the points; I believe Wimbledon 2022 will be an inferior accomplishment due to the absence of the best possible field" - Reilly Opelka

American tennis star Reilly Opelka believes the absence of many top players at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships will leave a stain on any major accomplishments at the event.

There has been a lot of debate around the new circumstances at this year's Wimbledon after the ATP and WTA decided to strip ranking points from the tournament in light of Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players. While most players and fans have spoken about the reduced importance of Wimbledon 2022 with no ranking points involved, Opelka feels the problem is bigger than that of points.

In a post on Twitter, the World No. 18 expressed that winning Wimbledon this year will be an 'inferior accomplishment.'

"A lot of people seem to be missing the “point” it’s not about the “points”. I believe Wimbledon 2022 will be an inferior accomplishment due to the absence of the best possible field," Opelka wrote.

Top players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina, Victoria Azarenka, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Karen Khachanov, among others, are set to miss the 2022 edition due to Wimbledon's ban.

The Michigan native believes that the biggest tournaments like Wimbledon should ideally have a full strength draw, the absence of which takes away the integrity of the event. He expressed that those playing the event will have an 'unfair advantage'.

"Sport is the ultimate meritocracy. When you take some of the best players in the world out of the draw based on merit you erode the integrity of the event. It’s about the competitive advantage given to players, like myself by virtue to other great players not being able to play," Opelka said.

A Twitter user responded to the towering American player's sentiment, observing that Grand Slams usually miss some of the big players due to various reasons like injuries and bans on account of bad behaviour.

However, Opelka stressed that the current ban on Russian and Belarusian players is a different matter altogether and quite unfair.

"Injuries are part of sport, managing behavior/emotions on court are part of sport. Discrimination/xenophobia cannot be part of sport," Opelka said.

There have been varied views and opinions around the back and forth between the All England Club and the tennis governing bodies on this issue. With ranking points being taken away, players who had a successful Wimbledon in 2021 stand to be hit hard regardless of their performances this year.

Can Reilly Opelka produce his best result at a Grand Slam at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

Reilly Opelka in action at the Delray Beach Open

Regardless of the issues Reilly Opelka raised around the absence of top players, the 6'11" American has the ingredients to have a very strong campaign at Wimbledon.

Known for his big serve ever since he rose on the ATP circuit, he has since also worked on improving other aspects of his game. The 24-year-old has won 2 of his 4 ATP titles this season in Dallas and Houston. He also achieved his highest career ranking of No. 17 in February this year.

His best result at a Grand Slam came at the 2021 US Open, where he reached the fourth round. The World No. 18 will look to match that result at the very least at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

The American's big serve and booming forehand promise to be even more lethal on the grass courts of Wimbledon, where players with such qualities have tasted great success over the years.

