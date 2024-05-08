"It's really bizarre! Let me retire and have a family in peace!" - Danielle Collins stumped by people not accepting her retirement decision

Danielle Collins announced in January that she would be retiring at the end of the season. In a recent interview, the American expressed her surprise at society and the people who cannot accept her retirement.

After facing defeat against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Australian Open this year, Collins announced that this was her final season as a pro.

Since then, she has been in great form. Collins earned her first WTA 1000 title in Miami with a straight sets win over Elena Rybakina in the final.

Collins then defeated Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, and Maria Sakkari on her way to the title at the Charleston Open.

She continued her winning streak in Madrid and earned 15 wins in a row before facing defeat against eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

Her outstanding form makes it difficult for people to believe she is retiring. However, the 30-year-old believes it is time for her to move away from tennis.

“I think society and even the people who follow my life closely have had a difficult time accepting the fact that I’m retiring, and it’s really bizarre!” she said during an interview with Tennis TV.

"I’m going to be 31 at the end of the year, and that’s around the time when people make that milestone! It’s like, give me a break! Let me retire and have a family in peace!” she added.

Danielle Collins hopes to participate in a marathon by the end of 2024

Danielle Collins at the San Diego Open

Although some people might have trouble coming to terms with Danielle Collins' retirement, she already has plans in place for what she will be doing at the end of the season.

Collins loves to run and she revealed during the interview with Tennis TV that she had started preparing herself for a marathon by the end of 2024.

“I’ve always enjoyed running... I haven’t gotten to do as much of it because my training doesn’t typically include a lot of long-distance running. But I’m training for a marathon at the end of the year," she said.

"I’m not sure which marathon, but hopefully in November-December, when I finish up the season, I’ll have a couple of months just to focus on running.”

Collins is currently preparing for her last tournament in Rome. The World No. 15 will begin her 2024 Italian Open campaign on Friday, May 10, against Anna Blinkova.