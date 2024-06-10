"It's been really difficult" - Carlos Alcaraz lays bare the proudest achievement in his tennis career following French Open 2024 win

Carlos Alcaraz made history by defeating Alexander Zverev to clinch the 2024 French Open title, his third Major overall. The Spaniard later said the triumph in Paris was the achievement he was most proud about.

Alcaraz had an impressive start against Zverev, winning the first set 6-3. However, the latter fought back and won the next two sets 6-2, 7-5. Alcaraz staged a strong comeback, winning the final two sets 6-1, 6-2 to claim his first Roland Garros title.

The lead-up to the French Open wasn't ideal for Alcaraz. He was sidelined for a month before the tournament, and missed the Italian Open due to an arm injury sustained during the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

Consequently, he played with an armband throughout the French Open. Reflecting on his preparations during the post-match press conference, Alcaraz talked about how he overcame the injury to script a title-winning comeback.

The Spaniard was also asked about his proudest achievements over the years. He began by recalling his first Grand Slam win at the US Open, which also marked his ascent to World No. 1. Alcaraz then reflected on his monumental win against Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships last year, describing it as a "great" achievement.

"That's a difficult question. I mean obviously the US Open when I reached for the first time the number one something that I dreamed since I started playing tennis getting my first Grand Slam, so it's pretty special. But honestly the way that I won Wimbledon beating Novak Djokovic in five sets it's been a great achievement for me," Alcaraz said. [10:30]

Carlos Alcaraz then expressed pride at lifting the Roland Garros trophy, given the challenges he faced in the previous month. He highlighted the support of his team, which helped him get ready for the tournament last month.

"And right now lifting the Roland Garros trophy knowing everything that I've been through the last month with the injuries and all that stuff. I don't know probably this one is the moment that I really proud about myself because everything that I've done the last month just to be ready for this tournament with my team. A lot of talks with them, you know if I have to practice if I can't practice all that discuss with them, it's been really difficult for me honestly. So I'm gonna say this one is the most that I'm proud about myself," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz talks about importance of mental strength after French Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz shared a few other too observations from his run at the 2024 French Open. He noted that it's not always necessary to play brilliantly or deliver your best tennis to succeed.

"The lesson I have learned from this tournament is that mental strength wins matches. That is the lesson I have learned at Roland Garros. It is not necessary to play brilliantly, it is not necessary to play my best tennis or my version of tennis to win. Also, you win a lot with your head," Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

Alcaraz emphasized his ability to stay calm under pressure, stating that mental weakness is the toughest obstacle, even when playing your best tennis.

"If you are mentally weak, even if you play the best tennis of your life, you probably won't overcome adversity or win a Grand Slam tournament. You can advance rounds, but when the time comes, if you don't show mental strength, You don't win Grand Slams. It is the subject that I have passed and that I had pending," he said.

With his victory at the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz became the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces. Additionally, he's the second youngest to win his first three Grand Slam finals.

