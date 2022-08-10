"It's sad for tennis that she's retiring; she's one of the greatest players in the history of our sport; tennis will miss her" - Vasek Pospisil on Serena Williams' impending retirement

Vasek Pospisil has said that tennis will be a poorer sport following Serena Williams' impending retirement after the US Open this year.

Williams is the most decorated Grand Slam singles champion in the Open Era, claiming 23 titles. The former World No. 1 is widely regarded as one of the best women's players to have graced the game.

Williams recently announced her retirement from the sport during a first-person essay on Vogue Magazine, bringing down the curtains on her illustrious career.

Vasek Pospisil joined a bevy of current and former players to pay tribute to the living legend. In his press conference following a first-round win over Tommy Paul in Montreal, the Canadian said that she was one of the greatest players in history and that tennis would miss her.

"It's sad for tennis, of course, that she's retiring. She's one of the greatest players in the history of our sport. Yeah, tennis will miss her, for sure," , the Canadian said.

"I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams won her first singles match in more than a year when she beat Nuria Parizzas-Dias in the first round of the ongoing Canadian Open on Tuesday.

However, the focus was more on her retirement after this year's US Open, as she cited the need to 'move on'. She added that it's a 'like a taboo' topic in her family, something she talks about only with her therapist.

"I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis," Williams wrote in her essay in Vogue. "Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist."

After registering her first win of the year - first on hardcourt in 18 months - Williams admitted that she was not ready to go all the way at Wimbledon, where she made her singles return after a year's absence. She added that a fairy-tale triumph at the US Open also seems unlikely, but she hopes to enjoy her last few tournaments.

"Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun."

Williams will be in action in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

