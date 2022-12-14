"No secret that Nick Kyrgios loves the team environment" - Australia's United Cup captain Sam Stosur

Nick Kyrgios will spearhead the home side at the newly-minted team competition, the United Cup, scheduled to be played across five Australian cities between December 29, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

Addressing the team's chances in a recent interview with the ATP, captain Sam Stosur said she was looking forward to an "awesome experience" and getting to watch the likes of Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur, and Ajla Tomljanovic take to the court in front of the home fans.

Speaking of Kyrgios in particular, the former Grand Slam champion said it was no secret that the 27-year-old thrived in a team environment and in front of home fans — adding that she was sure that the United Cup would be no different.

“I think it’s going to be an awesome experience, sitting out there watching Nick and Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, and Zoe Hives or Maddy Inglis, and whoever else is playing and whoever they’re against," Stosur said. "There’s no better seat in the house, I’m sure it’s going to be super exciting. Any time you wear your country’s colours, something else sort of happens to you.”

“It’s no secret that he [Kyrgios] loves the team environment, playing in a group and in a team, and it does seem to bring out some of his best tennis,” Stosur continued. “I’m sure the United Cup is going to be no different to what we’ve seen him do in those sorts of situations before. He loves playing at home, and it will be at Ken Rosewall Arena and hopefully have great crowds and excitement. It’s going to be good fun.”

Shifting focus to the United Cup's unique format, Stosur said it was great to have an event with top players from both the men's and women's tours, adding that it was a "huge step forward" for tennis.

“Having this event — men and women, ATP and WTA combined — when you’re really playing for something, you’re playing for your country, you’re playing for points, and obviously everything that goes along with that, I think it’s fantastic," Stosur said. “It’s a huge step forward for our sport, and now that it’s happening it can only get better and better."

The Australian side will open their United Cup campaign against Great Britain, with Nick Kyrgios set to take on top-ranked Brit Cameron Norrie in the opening match at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Also part of Group D is one of the title favorites in the form of Spain. Thus, the final tie of the round-robin stage will witness the Australian take on 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster match.

