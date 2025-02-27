"It's so sh*t";"Just boring and forgettable" - Tennis fans annoyed by WTA's 'painfully generic' new logo set to debut at Indian Wells Open 2025

Tennis fans reacted to the WTA's latest logo, which will reportedly make its debut at the 2025 Indian Wells Open. The WTA 1000 tournament in California is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16 on the outdoor hardcourts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

A picture of the new WTA logo was spotted on the training courts at Indian Wells. The logo features a minimalist design, with the "WTA" name in italics and "1000" for the tournament displayed as is.

This simple WTA logo didn't sit well with tennis fans who took to social media to express their disappointment and thoughts on the new logo. One fan said that they couldn't believe the logo was "real."

"Damn the logo is real 😭 IT'S SO SH*T HELP..." a fan posted

One fan described the new WTA logo as "boring and forgettable," while another called it "painfully generic."

"The logo is not even ugly it’s just boring… and forgettable 💀 ," a fan wrote.

"Ugh it’s so painfully generic," a fan posted.

"That is AWFUL," a fan wrote.

"How many logo designers were involved in designing the new WTA logo? Did they just go on MS-Word and go through the fonts and thought “that’ll do”," a fan posted.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Why would you go from something so recognisable to just the letters in italics be so fr," a fan wrote.

"No one f*cking asked for that," another posted.

"Them putting the WTA in italics and calling it a day," a fan wrote.

"What was promised, "Change is coming". What we wanted: - improved TV/online/media coverage - relaxation of mandatory event rules (especially mandatory 500s) - more effort marketing the players/rivalries. What we get: - A logo worse and more uninspiring than the old one," a fan posted.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka & Coco Gauff will compete at Indian Wells Open 2025

Iga Swiatek [Image Source: Getty Images]

The likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sbalenka and Coco Gauff will compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Open. Swiatek will be defending her title at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California after winning it lin 2024 by beating Maria Sakkari in the final.

En route the championship match, the former World No.1 beat Danielle Collins, Linda Noskova, Yulia Putintseva, Caroline Wozniacki and Marta Kostyuk.

Iga Swiatek claimed her first title at Indian Wells in 2022 by beating Anhelina Kalinina, Clara Tauson, Angelique Kerber, Madison Keys, Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari in the final.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka was seeded second at the 2024 Indian Wells Open and started her campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. She secured victories against Peyton Stearns and Emma Raducanu before being eliminated by Emma Navarro in the fourth round.

Last year, Coco Gauff was seeded third at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California and began her campaign by triumphing over Clara Burel, Lucia Bronzetti, and Elise Mertens.

In the quarter-finals, Gauff emerged victorious against Yuan Yue before losing to eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals.

