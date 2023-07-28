"It's a slow process" - Paula Badosa shares health update after back injury, hints at Canadian Open return

Spanish tennis sensation Paula Badosa recently announced that she is recovering well from a spinal stress fracture and that she hopes to play in Montreal next month.

Badosa, who had to pull out of Roland Garros in June due to a back injury, has been is great form on the WTA tour this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, where she lost to former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in three sets. The Spaniard also reached her first semifinal of the season in Adelaide International 2 in January and quarterfinals in Charleston and Stuttgart in April.

The 25-year-old posted a Q&A session on Thursday, July 27, where she interacted with her fans and answered some of their questions. One fan asked Badosa how she was dealing with the vertebral fracture and complimented her for being a champion.

Badosa replied that she was feeling better and that she was on her way to see the doctor for a final check-up. She also said that she was aiming to resume competition in Montreal, where the Omnium Banque Nationale, a WTA 1000 event, will take place from August 7 to August 13.

“I’m getting better. It’s a slow process because it’s a very delicate site. Catching a flight now to see the doctor so he can soon be back in competition. Montreal is my next destination if all goes well. Let’s go,” Badosa replied.

Badosa has never reached past the second round of the event before.

A look back at Paula Badosa's performance in the Wimbledon

Paula Badosa, currently ranked No. 33 in the world, had a disappointing exit at the Wimbledon Championships, retiring in the second round due to a spinal fracture.

Badosa started her campaign with a straight-sets win over Alison Riske-Amritraj, a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist, in the first round. She then faced Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, in the second round and was trailing 2-6, 0-1 when she decided to retire because of severe back pain.

Badosa’s withdrawal marked a sad end to her Wimbledon hopes. The Spaniard couldn't replicate her fourth-round Wimbledon run of 2021 and 2022.

Paula Badosa had shown glimpeses of her ability and mentality to compete with the best players on grass, and only time will tell if she can recover soon and get back in form in time for other important tournaments this year.