Sloane Stephens reveals she will be "freezing her eggs" so she can start a family soon, says she will also be looking at surrogacy and adoption to have "a lot of kids" in the future

Sloane Stephens recently revealed that she has plans to freeze her eggs at the end of the season, mainly so that she can start a family soon without having to worry about her career as well.

The former US Open champion married United States soccer star Jozy Altidore earlier this year in a grand ceremony, leading many fans to wonder what the future had in store for her. In a Q&A session she hosted on Instagram yesterday, Stephens was asked what her plans for the future were regarding starting her own family, to which she admitted that she was intent on starting one soon.

The former World No. 3 went on to add that she had always wanted to freeze her eggs so as to future-proof her desire to have a large family, a decision that also takes the time pressure off her when it comes to getting pregnant.

"At some point, soon. I'm preparing for the future. I'm freezing my eggs this off-season. I've already started the process," Sloane Stephens wrote. "It's something I've always wanted to do and I don't feel like I should have to choose between my career and starting a family."

Another fan asked the American if she was looking at surrogacy, to which she answered in the affirmative, stating that it was another avenue that she wanted to avail along with adoption. Declaring that she foresaw a future in which he had "a lot of kids," Stephens was glad that she was financially stable enough to create the future she had in mind.

"Absolutely, I've always said I want to carry a baby, have a surrogate and adopt. I want a lot of kids, but we will see what happens," Sloane Stephens wrote. "I'm blessed to have the resources and funds to be able to create the future I want for myself and my family."

One fan wanted to know what the happiest day of the 29-year-old's life was, to which she responded by saying that it was the day of her wedding. Finally, when asked what her favorite surface to play on was, Stephens surprisingly chose clay instead of hardcourts, the surface where she won her only Grand Slam title to date.

Sloane Stephens kicks off Cincinnati campaign against Alize Cornet

Sloane Stephens takes on Alize Cornet in her opener at the 2022 Cincinnati Open

On the tennis side of things, Sloane Stephens will kick off her 2022 Cincinnati Open campaign against Alize Cornet. The duo have never met on the WTA tour before and will face off for the first time on Monday.

Stephens has had a below par season so far, winning 11 matches while losing 12. Although she won the title at Guadalajara earlier in the year to have a sound start to the season, her recent results have flattered to deceive for the most part.

With Cincinnati the last tournament in the build-up to her home Grand Slam, the US Open, the World No. 59 will want to make a deep run at the tournament so she can arrive at Flushing Meadows with more confidence under her belt.

