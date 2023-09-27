"It’s a sweet end to a chapter but now we go to work writing the rest of the book" - Liam Broady on breaking into top 100 of ATP rankings

Liam Broady has penned a heartfelt note after breaking into the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

In the latest rankings released on Monday 25, September 25, Broady rose to a handful of spots to be ranked a career-high World No. 93 thanks to his runner-up finish (lost to Constant Lestienne) at the Challenger tournament in St Tropez.

The 29-year-old took to social to express his emotions. He began by thanking his brother Calum for giving up his career to help him pursue his tennis dreams.

"Never really done one of these but I thought I probably had to as I’m feeling quite emotional having made the top 100 for the first time. Thank you to my brother Calum for quitting his job when I asked him to last year and for travelling with me relentlessly, making sure I always get the best out of myself," he said.

Broady, who reached the boys' final at Wimbledon and the US Open over 10 years ago, then thanked his coaches Dave Sammel, Phil Quirk, and Kieron Vorster for their contributions to his rise.

"Thank you to my coach Dave, it’s hard to understate the sacrifices you have made for me and the ups and downs that we have experienced together over the last decade. Thank you to my mental coach Phil for the life changing work we have done together on and off the court," he said.

"Thank you to my physical coach and friend Kieron for being my sounding board and giving me the tools to compete with anybody," Broady added.

Broady also thanked everyone who has supported him in his journey over the years and stated that he was looking forward to doing better going forward.

"Thank you to you. For all the support, likes, positive messages and laughs throughout the years that have sustained me until now. It’s a sweet end to a chapter but now we go to work writing the rest of the book. Thank you," he concluded.

"Thank you for not giving me a hard time for not taking holidays" - Liam Broady shows gratitude to his girlfriend, parents, and more

Liam Broady in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Liam Broady hails from Stockport, which is an industrial town in the Greater Manchester area. On breaking into the top 100 of the ATP rankings, he looked back on his roots and took pride in them.

"Thank you to my City, Greater Manchester and my town, Stockport for placing a sense of love and pride in my heart to represent the philosophies and the people of where I am from to the best of my abilities," he said.

Broady also spoke about how his parents instilled the right foundations in him and how his girlfriend Eden Silva, a fellow tennis player with a career-high ranking of No. 300 in singles and No. 126 in doubles, has contributed to his rise.

"Thank you to my girlfriend Eden for believing in me as a person and for helping me to make the sacrifices I’ve needed to get here and for not giving me a hard time for not taking any holidays! Thank you to my parents for making me who I am, for giving me strength and teaching me the ways of life," he expressed.