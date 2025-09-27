"It's very therapeutic for us" - Jessica Pegula opens up honestly about her new podcast-host life with Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady & Desirae Krawczyk

Jessica Pegula, along with Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk, started a new podcast named Player's Box during the US Open last month. Discussing her life as one of the hosts of the podcast, Pegula candidly spoke about its positive effects on her life.

Currently at the China Open, Pegula beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round 6-0, 6-3. Along with near-perfect serves, she took command of the match with strong forehands, restricting Tomljanovic from advancing further in the tournament.

During the press conference after her win, Pegula spoke about her newly launched podcast and revealed that it is "therapeutic" not just for her but also for her co-hosts.

"Once we filmed the first one, we were like, Oh, we can definitely do this...people keep listening to it and feeling like a lot of comments I see, it feels like we're just on a phone call with you guys, or we are sitting and having coffee with you, or having a glass of wine, or we're on FaceTime with you and that is kind of how it feels to us, too...it's very therapeutic for us to talk about things that are happening on the road."

Jessica Pegula will take on Emma Raducanu in her next match at the China Open on Monday.

Jessica Pegula on getting support from Nothing Major hosts for new podcast

Jessica Pegula shared a heartwarming detail while discussing the start of their new podcast show. She revealed that the hosts of the Nothing Major podcast, John Isner, Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey, and Jack Sock, who are now retired ATP stars, pushed them to try their hands at podcasting.

During a press conference at the US Open after winning over Anna Blinkova in straight sets in the second round, she said: (via Tennis.com)

“They were like, ‘You should do it, you should do it,’ and we honestly threw it together,” Pegula explained. “We had ideas of trying to start it before the US Open or the week before, the first week, just because we get so much coverage here. We thought it would be a great time to launch in New York City. We threw it together within two or three weeks with the team.”

Even though Pegula revealed that she is not an avid fan of podcasts and doesn't listen to them much, she is hopeful for the future of their own show.

