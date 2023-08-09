“It’s time to say goodbye for now” - 29-year-old Maryna Zanevska announces exit from tennis after US Open due to injury woes

Belgian tennis player Maryna Zanevska has decided to hang up her racquet after the 2023 US Open.

The 29-year-old revealed that she has been suffering from chronic back pain for the last four years and can no longer compete at the highest level of the sport.

Zanevska won her maiden WTA Tour singles title at the 2021 Poland Open and reached the finals of the Bucharest Open (2018), Rabat Open (2017), and Marrakech Open (2015, 2014) in doubles.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, August 8, the former World No. 62 thanked her fans, coaches, family, and friends for their support throughout her career and expressed that she was happy and relieved with her decision.

"It’s time to say goodbye for tennis for now. I have been struggling with back pain for the last 4 years, and I got to the point where I can’t give to tennis what’s requiring to be competitive on the highest level of this extremely difficult,demanding sport. I have decide to play Us Open as my final tournament before stepping away from my career," Zanevska wrote.

The Belgian also expressed her excitement for the future and hinted at the possibility of a comeback someday.

"And who knows what’s future holds for me. Will I ever make come back on tour or will have other challenges in life? I don’t know that, but what I know for sure is that I am happy and released with my decision and having so much exciting plans. Looking forward to make my final dance on courts of @usopen , where my childhood’s dream was born," Zanevska added.

Zanevska’s retirement will leave a big gap in Belgian women’s tennis, which has seen a decline in recent years after the golden era of Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, and Kirsten Flipkens.

The current highest-ranked Belgian woman is Elise Mertens at No. 29, followed by Wickmayer at No. 90, and Ysaline Bonaventure at No. 107.

A look back at Maryna Zanevska’s runs at US Open

Maryna Zanevska in 2023 French Open

Maryna Zanevska is currently ranked No. 114 in singles and No. 458 in doubles.

Zanevska has played in the US Open main draw two times in her career, with her best result being a second-round finish in 2022. Zanevska defeated American wildcard Coco Vandeweghe in the first round, 6-1, 7-5. She then faced the No. 18 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round, where she lost in straight sets, 2-6, 3-6.

The Belgian also played in the doubles event with her partner and compatriot Kimberley Zimmermann, but they lost in the first round to Hungarian-American pair Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

In 2014, Maryna Zanevska made her US Open debut as a qualifier in the singles event, but she lost in the first round to American Shelby Rogers, 4–6, 3–6.