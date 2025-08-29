"It's been a tough couple weeks" - Coco Gauff reveals why she burst into tears during 'challenging' moment in US Open 2R win

Coco Gauff was in tears after she was broken in the first set of her second-round clash against Donna Vekic at the 2025 US Open. Following the conclusion of the contest, Gauff spoke up about the incident and what led her to crying.

On the night of Thursday, August 28, the WTA No. 3 and two-time singles Major champion took to the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium to face Vekic, a former No. 17. At 4-4 in the first set, the Croat broke the American, leaving the latter tearful. However, ultimately, it turned out to be Gauff's night under the lights at Flushing Meadows, as she registered a 7-6(5), 6-2 win.

Later, at a press conference, a reporter asked Coco Gauff why she became so emotional after getting broken. Here, the 21-year-old briefly touched on her underwhelming run of results prior to the 2025 US Open, subsequent coaching change and how these factors contributed to her feeling nervous and under pressure.

"Yeah, I think it was just nerves and just pressure, honestly. And I'm someone that can thrive on that. And like, yeah, there's been a lot on me this tournament, more than usual, which I expected coming in. So, yeah, like I just basically what you saw out there was what it was and I was able to reset through it," Gauff said.

"But yeah, it was a challenging moment for me on the court. And it's, yeah, it's been a tough couple weeks on and off the court, but I'm just happy to get through it today," she added.

Coco Gauff paid credit to Simone Biles for motivating her to victory in US Open 2R

Coco Gauff at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch Coco Gauff play against Donna Vekic in the second round of the 2025 US Open. Following her straight-set win, Gauff acknowledged the seven-time Olympic gold medalist's presence in her on-court interview, saying:

"I saw her (Biles), she helped me pull it out. I was thinking, if she can go on a six-inch beam with all the pressures in the word, I can hit the ball in, I don’t even know how big this court is. It brought me a bit of calm knowing all the things she went through mentally."

Up next for Coco Gauff is a third-round clash against No. 28 seed Magdalena Frech from Poland. Gauff has faced the Pole on two previous occasions, winning both matches in straight sets.

