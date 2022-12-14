"It's been tough" - Sloane Stephens opens up about pre-season preparations, thanks husband Jozy Altidore for helping with her training

Sloane Stephens recently hosted an interactive session with her fans, where she spoke about her pre-season preparations, her recent vacation to South Africa and a lot more.

The 2017 US Open champion was scheduled to play at the Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg on December 3 and 4, but the event was postponed. The tennis star, however, made the most of her trip to Africa by having a fantastic time sightseeing with her husband Jozy Altidore.

She took to Instagram to announce her return home, writing:

“Back home. Back in the gym. Ask me anything”

A fan asked about her pre-season, to which she replied that it has been tough. She stated that she persuaded her husband Jozy Altidore to accompany her on her afternoon runs, which helped her get through some "tough days".

“Honestly, It’s been tough. But I’m thankful I could convince @jozyaltidore to do my afternoon runs with me! Helped get me through some tough days! It will all be worth in the end,” Sloane Stephens wrote.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story

When asked about her recent trip to South Africa, she said it was the most incredible experience of her life.

“The most amazing experience of my life @londolozi,” Stephens stated.

Stephens' Instagram story

When one fan asked her to pick between a treadmill and a stair stepper, she reacted by posting a clip of herself working out on a treadmill. Another fan inquired if it was snowing in her hometown, to which she responded in the affirmative.

“It already snowed here in Boston. it’s so cold,” she wrote.

A review of Sloane Stephens' 2022 season

Sloane Stephens pictured during the 2018 US Open

Sloane Stephens, ranked World No. 67, began her 2022 season at the Australian Open where she lost 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in the first round to 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

However, she regained her form and went on to win the title at her next tournament, Abierto de Guadalajara, beating Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in the summit clash. This was her first title and final appearance since 2018.

Her best Grand Slam performance of the year came at the French Open, where she advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Coco Gauff 7-5,6-2, boosting her rank to No. 47. She was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open where she reached the quarterfinals but fell to eventual champion Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-2.

Stephens concluded her 2022 season ranked No. 37 in the world, with an 18-17 win-loss record.

