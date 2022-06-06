"It's been a tough two weeks, but it's also been very exhilarating" - Rafael Nadal on his French Open triumph

Rafael Nadal had one of his most memorable fortnights in Paris, winning the 2022 French Open title against many odds. The Spaniard is set to return home after a rollercoaster of a claycourt season and two challenging weeks in the French capital, but not without "an unforgettable memory."

Nadal posed for photos on 'Alexander The 3rd' bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop, a day after winning the final.

Speaking in an interview, the 14-time French Open champion reflected on the time spent in Paris over the past fortnight. He admitted to having a tough time, but the end result is something he will always cherish.

"Very pleased, obviously. I'm happy. It's been a tough two weeks, but it's also been very exhilarating. And I'll be leaving here with an unforgettable memory," Nadal said.

The Spaniard had the full support of his fans in all his matches at the 2022 Roland Garros, just like he has for many years now. He recognized their efforts and thanked them for cheering him on, something that helped him greatly in crucial moments.

"I think it's been a few years now that the spectators are always...they're just the best. I'm nothing but thankful for everything they make me feel every time I go out on the court. Obviously, we've had a tough few years with COVID and people weren't able to come. But this year I think people really wanted to watch tennis again and at Roland Garros. So I don't know, all I can do is thank everyone," said Nadal.

The now 22-time Major champion had a challenging tournament, to say the least. It is no secret that Nadal was nursing a foot injury even before he arrived in Paris. However, he chose not to speak about his treatment during the tournament, out of respect for his opponents as well as to stay focused on the task at hand.

After Sunday's final, the 36-year-old revealed that he had to take several injections on the nerves in his foot before every match. He did so to be able to numb the foot, devoiding him of any sensation there, just so he could play.

"I'm going if my body is ready" - Rafael Nadal on his Wimbledon participation

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

The Spaniard also admitted that he is unwilling to continue playing with the current situation of his foot injury, requiring him to take daily injections on the nerves. He will now work on another potential solution to the injury through treatment later this week. Nadal's Wimbledon participation thus depends on the success of the new treatment.

"I'm going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. That's it. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss. I think nobody want to miss Wimbledon. I love Wimbledon," Naal said, adding, "So if you ask me if I will be in Wimbledon, I can't give you a clear answer. If I want to win Wimbledon, of course. Let's see how the treatment works. I don't know."

He has won the grasscourt Major twice before, the first time in 2008 and then in 2010. After his foot injury started to cause him more concern in his career, Nadal had a slump in form at Wimbledon as grass is the most demanding surface on the body, more so in the Spaniard's case.

He last played at the Wimbledon Championships in 2019, where he lost to Roger Federer in the semifinals.

