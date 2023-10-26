"It's a tricky situation, Holger Rune got a very strong parental figure" - Roger Federer's ex-coach on prospects of Boris Becker coaching the Dane

Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone recently shared his thoughts on the prospects of World No. 6 Holger Rune's new coaching partnership with tennis great Boris Becker.

Becker and Rune embarked on the new journey together only a few days ago. The rumors of them working together began after the Dane shared a picture of them practicing on Instagram. It was then officially confirmed by the German when he gave an interview to Eurosport.

The change in coaching came about after Rune parted ways with Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou following his opening round exit at the 2023 US Open. It's worth noting that the Dane tasted great success with the Frenchman, winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters last year and reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 4.

Paul Annacone has now weighed in on the topic of Boris Becker coaching Holger Rune in a conversation with Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj and said that it's a 'match made in heaven.'

"Look what's the coaching situation is to me, it's not always who it is, it's the way they combine, so you really don't know. This is, this should be a match made in heaven because of the way both of these guys go about their business," he said.

However, the American quickly added that it was a 'tricky situation' since Holger Rune's mother, Aneke, plays an important role in his career, and we will have to wait a little longer to see how the new partnership unfolds.

"But look, it's a tricky situation right? Holger got a very strong parental figure in the picture. His mom has been there to help, she has been around helping him done a great job. Patrick Mouratoglou is now not in the picture, so there's not a real simplistic kind of equation that you are gonna know if it's gonna work or not until they do it for a bit," Annacone said.

"See how the personalities match, see if there's buy-in, see if there's philosophy agreement and see if everybody can stand their lane and do what they are supposed to do," he added.

Holger Rune & Boris Becker are playing their first tournament together at Swiss Indoors Basel 2023

Holger Rune pictued at the 2023 China Open

Holger Rune and Boris Becker are currently playing their first tournament together in the 2023 edition of the Swiss Indoors Basel, and it appears that they are doing well so far.

The Dane entered the ATP 500 tournament on the back of a series of unfortunate events. He struggled on the Asian swing, facing early exits at the China Open and the Shanghai Masters. He also failed to defend his Stockholm Open title.

However, Rune has finally pulled himself together under the guidance of Becker and overcame Miomir Kecmanovic in a three-set thriller in the first round at Basel. He came back from a set down to win the match with a score of 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. The top seed will next face Sebastian Baez on Thursday (October 26).