"It's very, very tough in Czech to get that spot, it's going to be fun" - Karolina Muchova states 'big motivation' to compete at 2024 Paris Olympics

Karolina Muchova has expressed her desire to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics despite having tough competition in the Czech Republic to qualify for the event.

The Czechs have a strong roster of established and up-and-coming tennis stars. Besides Muchova, the field includes the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova, and Karolina Pliskova.

When asked about her competition and motivation to part in the 2024 Olympics at a press conference in Cincinnati, Muchova accepted that while it is tough to qualify for the event from her country, she expressed her desire to take part in the quadrennial event.

"Yeah [it is a challenge is that given how big the competition is], you have to be top-10 player to make Olympics cut in Czech, it feels like. Yeah, I'm not really thinking about Olympics. Honestly, I've never competed in Olympic Games. I would really want to. It is a big motivation. It's a goal for next year. I'm not thinking about it now, but I will really try to get the spot," she said.

"It's very, very tough in Czech to get that spot. It's going to be fun," she added iwith a laugh.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the tennis events earmarked to take place at Stade Roland Garros, the venue of the French Open.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Germany's Alexander Zverev won the men's singles gold medal while Swiss player Belinda Bencic took home gold in the women's singles.

Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the men's doubles gold and Czech duo Barbora Krejcíkova and Katerina Siniakova clinched gold in the women's doubles.

Despite defeat to Coco Gauff in Cincinnati Open final, Karoline Muchova breaks into WTA top 10

Karolina Muchova in action at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Karolina Muchova had an impressive run at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati this year. She beat the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia, Petra Martic, Maria Sakkari, and Marie Bouzkova to reach the semifinals, where Aryna Sabalenka awaited her.

In a rematch of the pair's French Open semifinal, Muchova rallied from a set down to win the contest and reach the maiden WTA 1000 final.

In the title match on Sunday, August 20, the Czech player was unable to get the better of World No. 7, going down 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 56 minutes. That Muchova struggled to match Gauff's energy was not surprising, as she spent over 10 hours on the court, with all her completed matches going a full three sets in the week.

Despite the defeat to Gauff, Muchova has broken into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time and is currently ranked World No. 10.