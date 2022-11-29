Venus and Serena Williams' father and former coach Richard Williams once shared an account of his and his daughters' harrowing experience with racism at the Indian Wells Open in California. Back at the 2001 Indian Wells Open, Richard Williams accused many spectators of directing multiple racist slurs and taunts at them, which he termed the "worst act of prejudice since they killed Martin Luther King."

Venus Williams withdrew ahead of her 2001 Indian Wells semifinal against sister Serena Williams due to a knee injury and many accused Richard Williams of 'fixing the result' of the match between his daughters. A section of fans directed jeers and abuse toward the family, while also booing Serena when she made it to the court for her final against Kim Clijsters.

Richard Williams later stated that the abuse towards him and his daughters was racially motivated and spoke about the terrible experience.

"It's the worst act of prejudice I've seen since they killed Martin Luther King," Richard Williams said shortly after the Indian Wells Open at the Miami Open, according to ESPN.

Williams said he was moved to tears and vowed never to return to Indian Wells after the incident, further stating that a spectator even threatened to "skin him alive" while making other racist comments as he and Venus sat in the stands to support Serena in the final.

"That's the hardest time in the world I've ever had. I'll never go to Indian Wells again, because I believe that guy would skin me alive," Williams Sr. continued.

"The white people at Indian Wells, what they've been wanting to say all along to us finally came out: 'N-----, stay away from here, we don't want you here'," he added.

"I heard what he heard" - Venus and Serena Williams on father Richard Williams' allegations of racism

2011 US Open - Day 14

Venus Williams was seated right next to her father during her sister Serena Williams' 2001 Indian Wells final and was also subjected to jeers and taunts. When asked about her father's claims of facing extremely racist comments, the older of the Williams sisters said she heard exactly what Richard heard.

"I heard what he heard," Venus said when asked about the terrible experience.

When asked about Richard's comments, Serena Williams declared her trust in her father's claims, who is a "true-hearted person."

"I'm not really trying to get involved in any type of controversy. I stick by my dad and know that he's usually a very true-hearted person," Williams said.

Two decades after the incident, the 23-time Grand Slam champion opened up about the same last year, admitting that the trauma of the jeers still haunts her. The Williams sisters boycotted the Indian Wells Open for 14 years (2002-15).

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes