"It seemed like yesterday everyone came to do this leaving party, and she's gone on and won two matches" - Jack Draper on Serena Williams

Young British player Jack Draper finds it ironic that a farewell party of sorts was thrown for Serena Williams during her US Open first-round clash on Monday, while she continues to beat players and progress to the third round.

On Wednesday, Williams beat World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in her second-round clash at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In his post-match press conference following the defeat of Felix Auger-Allisiame, Draper said that he could hear the noise coming from the Arthur Ashe Stadium while he was playing against Auger-Allisiame.

"Yeah, [I could hear] a little bit. I think they showed it on the TV when she won. There was a big round of applause. I think she beat the 2 seed, right? That's obviously an amazing achievement," Draper said.

"I think it was weird, it seemed like yesterday everyone came to do this leaving party almost, and she's gone on and won two matches. I think it must be incredibly difficult for her, playing her with the sort of support she is getting in New York," he added.

He also spoke about the atmosphere that has descended on Flushing Meadows thanks to Williams.

"I was on one of the outside courts yesterday, it's almost tough playing because the noise was so loud. You felt like everything was vibrating. What an incredible athlete, what an amazing career. Yeah, must be pretty exciting to come here and watch her," he added.

"I know I could hold my own, it's just about the process of how I'm going to cope physically and mentally" - Jack Draper

Jack Draper celebrates his win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 US Open.

Jack Draper blew away sixth seed Felix Auger-Alissiame in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to advance to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday.

After the match, the youngster revealed that he has always had confidence in his abilities as practising with fellow Brits like Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie has given him a much-needed confidence boost.

"I think I've known my tennis ability has been good for a long time now. I've obviously had the privilege to hit with Andy, Cam, Dan at the NTC. They're top players in their own right. I know I could hold my own a while back with them," said Jack Draper.

"It's more been about how am I going to cope mentally and physically at this level and do it consistently. That's what top-tier tennis is all about, being able to be there every single point, compete with these guys. Yeah, I think I've known that my tennis is there, it's just about the process of how I'm going to cope physically and mentally," he added.

