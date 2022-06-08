"It seems to me that there are 2 or 3 sessions and Rafa will be delighted, he will live without pain for a while" - Francis Roig on Rafael Nadal's foot injury treatment

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam while nursing a long-standing foot injury. The injury has worsened over time and the Spaniard aggravated it during his loss to Denis Shapovalov in the last 16 of the Italian Open

Former tennis player Francis Roig, who is part of Rafael Nadal's coaching staff, gave an interview to Noticias. He spoke about cold conditions worsening his injury and the new treatment Nadal will need to try to ease the pain in his foot. Roig suggests that two or three sessions of the new treatment, a radio frequency ablation, will help him live pain-free for a while.

"Rafa's problems worsen with the cold. But she (doctor) hopes the new pain relief treatment will work. We will have to wait. I think it's 2 or 3 sessions and Rafa will be delighted, so will we. He will live painlessly for a while," Roig said.

Roig has been an integral part of Nadal's camp since 2005 as he has seen the Spaniard conquer the sport while playing through the pain of his chronic foot condition. Roig also spoke about how the injury got worse during the pandemic due to lack of activity.

"We were locked up for a while and not exercising goes against him. Since then he has had more problems," Roig continued.

Roig also divulged information about Nadal's training methods due to the injury. There have been occasions where the Spaniard has had to leave training due to pain in his foot.

"He can't train, have to train for 20 minutes and quit," Roig said.

"It's the million-dollar question" - Francis Roig on if Rafael Nadal will play at Wimbledon this year

Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

There was an air of uncertainty coming into the French Open this year about Rafael Nadal's ability to go deep into the tournament. However, he debunked those questions by winning the tournament and beating the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route.

However, these questions will persist going into Wimbledon as Francis Roig spoke about the uncertainty leading into the grasscourt season.

"It's the million-dollar question and hopefully it will last many more seasons, but age is age," Roig said.

Rafael Nadal spoke about how he will not take injections to play through the pain at Wimbledon and will only participate if he recovers from the foot injury. The Spaniard has won the tournament twice - 2008 and 2010 and despite the tournament not carrying any points this year, Nadal will be keen to add another Major to his tally.

