"It was very shady and I didn't call him back for five months" - When Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker revealed how she first met him

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker spoke about how she first met the former World No. 1. The two started dating in 2007 and have been together ever since. Roddick and Decker married in 2009 and their first child, a son, was born in 2015. They welcomed a daughter in 2017.

In an interview with Tennis Channel in 2017, Decker revealed how she first met Roddick. The model said that the 2003 US Open champion got to know about her after watching a football-related show on Sports Illustrated that she hosted.

Decker stated that he got his attorney to call her agent at the time, something which she found "shady." That was also the reason why she did not call him back for another five months.

"We met, it's a terrible story. I was hosting a show about football on Sports Illustrated and he watched it every week. He got his attorney to call my agent at the time and I thought it was very shady as one would, and I didn't call him back for five months," she said.

Decker said she reached out to him after watching his 2007 Australian Open press conference.

"I was living in New York at the time and my now-manager said to me 'You know, you have no friends, all your friends are in North Carolina', and he said 'Why don't you call him, he's really nice. I googled him and watched his press conference from the 07' Australian Open, where he was just super dry and sarcastic. I thought 'Well that's pretty funny, looks like a charmer', and I called him back and we've been together ever since," she added.

"Having a family changed me" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick during an exhibition match in 2017.

Andy Roddick said that having a family changed him, helping him become more patient.

"Having a family changed me. It teaches you how to kind of.... you have to be responsible to your weaknesses. Obviously when I was playing, I was not patient and I don't know that any of my friends would describe me as patient. Your son comes along and all of a sudden you're patient," he said.

Brooklyn Decker called the former World No. 1 an unbelievable dad and said she was happy their children were born after his retirement.

"He's an unbelievable dad, so hands-on. I felt so thankful that it happened after he retired because he's here everyday with them and for me, that's what I am most proud of," she said.

