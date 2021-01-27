"It is strange practicing with my idol" - Jordanian teenager who switched to playing lefty after watching Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has had a profound impact on several players and youngsters in the sport. Nadal's focus and never-say-die attitude have made him an inspiration and a role model to millions across the world.

Among them is Jordanian teenager Abedallah Shelbayh, who recently revealed that he switched from playing with his right hand to his left hand because of the Spanish legend.

Shelbayh's journey on the tour has been quite remarkable. He has gone from watching Rafael Nadal on television to now training alongside his idol at the Rafa Nadal academy in Spain, and the 17-year-old is quite bewildered by the experience.

"I have practiced with him. I wanted to as soon as I arrived, then one day Rafa and Carlos Moya heard about me from Toni [Nadal] and I got to play with him," he said in an interview with ITF.

"Since then, I have played with him a lot and I think he likes playing with me," he added. "I’m really close with Rafa and Carlos and they’re really nice, but it is strange practicing with my idol and someone I changed my racket hand to be like."

Shelbayh went on to recount in detail the story of how he alternated between his right and left hand for almost a year after watching the Spaniard play. Forced to make a decision by his father about his playing hand, the Jordanian chose to follow in the footsteps of his idol.

"I started playing tennis with my right hand, then one day I saw somebody playing differently with their left hand and it was Rafael Nadal," Shelbayh said. "I didn’t know who he was, but when I was playing against a wall I tried playing with my left hand. I was changing every day until my dad told me that I had to decide which hand I was going to play with and I chose left."

"Rafael Nadal is hungry for more and that rubs off on you and gives you motivation" - Abedallah Shelbayh

Abedallah Shelbayh, ranked No. 41 in the ITF junior rankings, has had the opportunity to hit with Rafael Nadal on several occasions at the academy in Spain. The 17-year-old claimed that Rafael Nadal's hunger for success and focus on tennis help inspire those around him, and that the Spaniard gives nothing less than 100% every time he steps on to the practice court.

"When you see him around the academy and get to know him, you see how serious he is about tennis," Shelbayh said. "He is one of the best, some might say the best, but he is hungry for more and that rubs off on you and gives you motivation. I have learned so much. He’s always giving his best in training, so nice and not arrogant at all. He’s a great guy."