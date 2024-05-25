"It sucks": Madison Keys gives straightforward response to facing Iga Swiatek on clay after being crushed by Pole twice before French Open 2024

Madison Keys gave her thoughts on playing Iga Swiatek on clay. Keys is set to lock horns with compatriot Danielle Collins in the final of the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In an interaction with the media at the tournament, Keys was asked to share her on-court experience playing the World No. 1. The question came in reference to Key's consecutive losses in the duo's previous two encounters. The American suffered straight-set defeats to the Pole at the Madrid Open and at the Italian Open.

In a clip shared by a fan on X, Madison Keys could be seen responding with a straightface to the question.

"It sucks,"- Madison Keys spoke of playing Swiatek on clay as per the clip.

The World No. 16 could later be seen laughing in the clip before detailing Swiatek's strengths and showering praises on her clay expertise.

"Because she's really good[laughs] I feel like she moves really well on the clay and she times everything really well and you feel like you shouldn't get wrong footed very often. She's able to reset the point over and over again, so you feel like you never really get ahead," Keys said.

"And then you feel you're trying to make something out of nothing and that's where I think people start missing more and going for too much and she just does a really good job, constantly keeping pressure on you," she added.

Both players will next be seen at this year's French Open. While Swiatek will face Leolia Jeanjean, Keys will be up against Renata Zarazua.

Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys' clay-court encounters

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Italian Open

Iga Swiatek's talent particularly on clay makes her one of the favourites at the 2024 French Open. She has lifted the coveted Coupe Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros thrice - first in 2020 and later in 2022 and 2023.

Madison Keys has also showcased her fine skills on the 'red dirt' having won the 2019 Charleston Open title.

The duo first met on the surface in the Round of 32 at the 2021 Italian Open in Rome. Swiatek won 7-5, 6-1 and eventually won the title that year. Their next encounter came in the Round of 16 at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. This time, The former World No. 7 levelled the score by defeating Swiatek 6-3, 6-4. She later lost to Petra Kvitova in the semifinals that year.

This season, Madison Keys returned to the WTA Tour at Indian Wells after a 5-month hiatus due to injury. She reached the semifinals in Madrid where Swaitek stonewalled her 6-1, 6-3. The duo later horns in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open where Iga Swiatek chalked up the same score of 6-1, 6-3 to oust Keys. Swiatek has won both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open titles this year.