"It takes me 2 seconds to do a ponytail"- Daria Saville takes friendly dig at Andrey Rublev's bandana-tying technique

Australian tennis professional Daria Saville recently reacted to Russia's Andrey Rublev's bandana-tying technique. Saville took a fun dig at the Russian by commenting on the latter's technique.

Saville changed her name from Daria Gavrilova to Daria Saville following her marriage to fellow tennis player Luke Saville. Rublev, 25, is seldom seen with a bandana tied around his forehead during his matches.

Ahead of his match against Djokovic, the Australian Open's Twitter profile uploaded a video of Rublev preparing his bandana in what was a very lengthy technique. The Russian stood in front of a mirror as he tied his blue bandana.

"Gotta prep the bandana," the caption read.

Saville reshared the post and "made fun of" the technique in a friendly manner as she said that it takes her less time to tie her hair.

"It takes me 2 seconds to do a ponytail hahaha!," Daria Saville captioned her tweet.

Andrey Rublev crashes out of the Australian Open after losing to Novak Djokovic

2023 Australian Open - Day 10

Andrey Rublev's hopes of making his first Grand Slam semifinals remain unfulfilled as the Russian loses to World No. 5 Djokovic in straight sets. Djokovic continued his sublime form as he beat the fifth seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena in the Melbourne Major.

Rublev kicked off his Australian Open 2023 campaign with a tidy win over former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem. The Russian beat the former US Open winner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to qualify for the second round. Up against Emil Ruusuvuori, the 25-year-old hit 16 aces as he survived a mid-match scare to beat the Finnish tennis professional. The score read 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3, in favor of the Russian.

Andrey Rublev had it easy against 25th seed Dan Evans in the third round. The British veteran was no match for the Russian, as the former won 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with Holger Rune. The fourth-round duel turned out to be his biggest test, with Rublev having the last laugh in a match that swung like a pendulum. Rublev finally won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9).

In an on-court interview, Andrey Rublev reflected on the thrilling win over Rune.

"I never in my life was able to win matches like this. This is the first-ever time that I won something like this, especially in a very special tournament, the Australian Open, to be in the quarter-finals. So it’s something I will remember for sure all my life. I have no words, I am shaking and happy,” Rublev exclaimed.

