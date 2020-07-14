The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have brought tennis to a standstill, but that hasn’t stopped Rafael Nadal from making a positive contribution towards the sport. The Spaniard has made use of his free time to personally oversee the training of the students at his academy.

Many young players have benefited from Nadal’s infinite experience and knowledge of the game, and amongst those are siblings Miko and Alex Eala.

Rafael Nadal’s academy is located in Manacor and was formally started in the year 2016. Nadal had himself never attended an academy while he was growing up, but decided to make world-class professional training available for all aspiring tennis players.

The southpaw had explained his rationale behind having an academy back in 2016 by saying:

“At the international school, we are going to help them make that transition to the best universities possible and prepare them for life.”

Rafael Nadal with students of his Academy

Alex and Miko Eala are the latest beneficiaries of the teachings at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The siblings from Philippines have made a mark on the junior tour already, and they both hope to make waves on the professional circuit some day.

While Alex won the Australian Open juniors doubles title this year, Miko has qualified to play Division I tennis at Pennsylvania State University, USA.

Rafael Nadal is not cocky, he's not arrogant: Alex Eala

Rafael Nadal is widely lauded for his character and personality

The brother and sister duo are currently in Spain due to the lockdown and are making full use of that by learning the tricks of the trade directly from Rafael Nadal himself. The siblings have spent a considerable time on court with Nadal, and have seen the 19-time Grand Slam champion's behavior from close quarters.

This is what Alex Eala had to say about Rafael Nadal:

“He’s not cocky, he’s not arrogant. Especially for all the things he’s achieved in his career, it takes a lot of character and personality to be as humble as he is.”

Many people on the tour have paid similar compliments about Rafael Nadal’s humility. Recently, Nadal's sparring partner Alejandro Cenzao also hailed his down-to-earth nature; the World No. 2 makes it a point to greet and interact with Cenzano whenever he sees him.

Miko Eala was also asked to give his thoughts about his time at Rafael Nadal's academy, and this is what he had to say:

“The biggest thing I learned siguro (for sure) is to appreciate everything that you have.”

Rafael Nadal is expected to defend his French Open crown this year

That is a trademark Rafael Nadal philosophy too, which goes to show the depths to which the Spaniard has taught these youngsters.

While it is important to learn the physical and technical aspects of the game, the students at the academy are also being made to develop the right mentality. After all, it is the combination of these very traits that has made Rafael Nadal the legend he is today.