"It was tough but so happy I got the victory"- Dominic Thiem after winning his first ATP tour match in 14 months

Dominic Thiem successfully marked the beginning of his comeback by winning an ATP-level match after a long wait. The former World No. 3 prevailed against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Swedish Open's opening round on Tuesday after a hard-fought contest, winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5).

The former US Open champion has not won a match on the ATP tour since defeating Marton Fuscovic in the second round of the Rome Masters in May last year.

During his on-court interview, the Austrian expressed his delight at getting his first victory after a long hiatus. He labeled it as "tough" yet a "very good experience."

“It’s a long time. My last victory was in Rome in 2021, it feels like a different world somehow," Thiem said. "Many, many things happened. It was tough, but it was also a very good experience, I think, for life in general. I’m so happy that I got this first victory here today.”

The Austrian dropped to No. 339 in the rankings after suffering a wrist injury in Mallorca that sidelined him for nine months.

"I have to control the nerves a little bit better, especially when it gets to the end"- Dominic Thiem

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Two

Dominic Thiem continued discussing his game and the changes he has made. Although he didn't get off to a strong start, in his opinion, he fought comparatively well in the final two sets. He also feels that, particularly towards the finish, he could have done with a little more nerve control.

“It was a very difficult match. I didn’t have a very good start and then I fought really well," Thiem said. "But I had a really tough period with many losses and not many wins, so it was really difficult for me to close out the match."

"Even though I played pretty good in the second and third sets. I have to control the nerves a little bit better, especially when it gets to the end," he added.

The first set was in Ruusuvuori's favor as he got two breaks before being broken back and eventually winning the set, 6-3. However, everything changed in the second set as Thiem dominantly conquered with a score of 6-1 after winning 21 of the 25 rallies. The 28-year-old eventually won the match 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) after a tough battle in the third set.

Dominic Thiem will face fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the last 16 for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open on Thursday.

