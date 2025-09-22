"It was a tough night" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he overcame his shock loss to Taylor Fritz to end Laver Cup run with a win

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about how he overcame his upsetting loss to Taylor Fritz in the singles tournament to make a comeback on Day 3 of the Laver Cup. The tournament took place from September 19 to 21, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Ad

On Day 2 of the event, Alcaraz and Fritz locked horns with each other at the singles tournament, where the latter defeated the World No. 1, claiming a 6-3, 6-2 victory in a dramatic fashion. Following this shocking loss, the Spaniard returned to the court on Day 3 and started with a doubles win with Casper Ruud against Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. After this match, he kept Team Europe's hopes alive after getting the better of Argentina's Francisco Cerúndolo.

Ad

Trending

After this match, Alcaraz sat for a press conference, where he was questioned about his play against Fritz in the singles tournament. Stating that it was a tough night, he said that he forgot he had lost last night and was focusing on doing better for his team.

"Well, last night was tough. It was a tough night. It was a tough day with the loses, but you know, normally when you lose in a tournament, you are out of the tournament. Here you lose, and you have another chance to be better. You have another chance to help the team with the points," said Carlos Alcaraz, via ASAP Sports.

Ad

Admitting that he played 'great tennis,' and if the result had been a tie, he would have been ready for another match.

"I think I just came back, and I played such a great tennis today in the doubles and on singles. Yeah, if it was tied, I was ready. If the team had been a discussion with the team who was going to play the doubles, but if the team was needed, I mean, I was there and ready to play the doubles."

Ad

Eventually, Team World prevailed over Team Europe after Alexander Zverev was defeated by Fritz.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals the reason behind his loss against Taylor Fritz on Day 2 of Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

After a disappointing Day 2 of the Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz sat for a press conference, where he talked about why he lost against Taylor Fritz in their singles match. Expressing his dismay over the conditions of the event and highlighting the lack of courts to practice on, he said:

Ad

"I think before a tournament, before the first match you have to practice. You have to play sets. You have to play points. Here, as I said, having just one court to both teams, and we are seven in the team to both teams, I barely practiced one hour per day, which for me I'm not used to do that."

Ad

Along with this, Alcaraz shared that he has the habit of practicing more ahead of his matches and said that the conditions at the Laver Cup were quite different from what he was used to playing on the tour.

Ahead of the Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz won two consecutive tournaments, including the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More