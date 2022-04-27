"It is a tribute to Serena Williams" says Nike's chief design officer while launching 1-million-square-foot building in Oregon campus

The legendary Serena Williams continues to inspire creations that epitomize the life and work of the tennis champion.

As the film King Richard - which is a biopic based on the lives of the Williams family - continues to create waves, sporting giant Nike has now opened a design-focused Serena Williams building in Oregon.

Comprising a 180-feet tall tower, skybridges, gardens, and a tennis court, the building is located on Nike's Oregon campus, which also serves as the company's global headquarters.

The brand will launch the 1-million-square foot building which will house its workforce and brand designers. Several of Williams' favorites - like the color purple and the rose - have been used as part of the design to reflect the affinities of the star.

John Hoke, Nike's chief designer, stated that the entire idea was a tribute to the 40-year-old stalwart.

"We were bringing Serena in early to not just be the building's name, but really help participate. It is a tribute to Serena Williams."

The building was designed by architecture firm Skylab.

The sprawling building is themed around Serena Williams

Four restaurants - each themed in name and style for the four Grand Slams - have also been designed.

Williams lauded the effort that went into creating the building and hoped it would inspire people to bring out the best in themselves.

"The whole building takes your breath away. Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible," Williams said.

The two-storey Olympia theater has been named after Williams' daughter. Twenty-three glass columns, containing pieces of Williams memorabilia, represent the 23 major championships the American has won.

Hoke described the building's design in great detail, hoping to feel the energy when the workforce begins their work at the site.

"The building has been designed as a catalyst of creativity. It is very porous, has lots of penetrations between floors. The team designed with a series of neighborhoods, each get to have a culture, audience and community all on the same floor. I personally can't wait to see and feel the energy when the teams return."

Serena Williams - a legend like no other

Williams is one of the greatest of all time

From the girl in Compton who was coached by her father to becoming one of the greatest athletes of all time, Serena Williams has broken more records than any of her contemporaries.

A mammoth 73 career titles, 23 Grand-Slam titles, including 7 Australian Open titles that make her the most accomplished player in the tournament's history, 8 Miami Open titles, and 11 appearances in the Wimbledon finals (second only to Martina Navratilova), are just a few of Williams' many records.

Thirteen Grand Slam wins on hardcourt and an incredible 15 year-gap between her first US Open title in 1999 and her last one in 2014 reflect the longevity of this one-of-a-kind champion.

