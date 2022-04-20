"It is true that Federer has not played for a long time, but Djokovic and Nadal are still there, they are showing it." - Pablo Carreño Busta on Rafael Nadal's longevity

Rafael Nadal has been praised for his longevity by Pablo Carreño Busta as the Spaniard was full of praise for Novak Djokovic and Nadal in his post-match press conference.

When asked about the emergence of exciting and young talents in the sport who are vying for tournament wins, Carreño Busta spoke about how the likes of Djokovic and Nadal continue to be there or thereabouts at the end of tournaments and not so much so in the case of Roger Federer, who is recovering from another knee surgery.

"It's true that Federer hasn't played in a while, but Djokovic and Nadal are still there, they're showing it. Time passes and we are seeing some renewal, I have also turned 30, it is normal for new people like Alcaraz, Korda, Musetti or Sinner to come looking for their prominence and they want to be up there, so it will not be easy." - Carreño Busta said.

Pablo Carreño Busta also spoke about how with age comes experience as he himself is now starting to feel the advantage of the experience of being on tour kicking in and helping him. However, he added that one of the drawback of being experienced on tour is that recovery takes longer with age.

"In my case, I now have the advantage of having experience, although physically they recover much better. Getting back to the top 10 will depend on the level you can offer." - Carreño Busta said.

"It is clear that the loss of Rafa Nadal is important, very bad news." - Carreño Busta on Rafael Nadal missing the Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal in action at Barcelona in 2021

The 21-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal is yet to pencil in his definite return date as the Spaniard is recovering from a rib injury he picked up in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz.

Pablo Carreño Busta, when asked, spoke about the importance of having Nadal at the Barcelona Open this year and how his absence will be sorely missed by the players and the fans.

"It's a very competitive tournament, there are still great players. It is true that they signed up between 12-13 top20 and then some have been lowered, but the Godó is always a very strong tournament. It is clear that the loss of Rafa Nadal is important, very bad news, although it relieves us a little because the picture opens a little more, although there are Alcaraz, Tsitsipas or Ruud." - Carreño Busta said.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal 🏻

Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 🏻 Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suaveQue ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suave 👌🏻Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 💪🏻 https://t.co/JC9j0MPGzD

Rafael Nadal has won the tournament a whopping 12 times throughout his illustrious career and is a major part of his preparations for the French Open every year.

