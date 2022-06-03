"It wasn't the volume of it, more so the length" - Coco Gauff on Martina Trevisan's grunting during the French Open semifinal

Coco Gauff reached her maiden Grand Slam final after a clean performance against Martina Trevisan in the semifinals. The American youngster came through unscathed, taking an hour and 28 minutes to win 6-3, 6-1.

Though the two players shared a warm hug at the end of the match, Gauff was less than impressed by her opponent's grunting on the court. The teenage Gauff walked up to the chair umpire early in the first set, asking her if there was anything she could do to stop Trevisan from continuing with her extended gruntis.

Elaborating on the same during her post-match press conference, Coco Gauff said it wasn't the volume of Trevisan's grunts that bothered her but rather the length, as it interfered with her play.

"For me, it wasn't like the volume of - she didn't do it really after that. It was honestly those two points when I was - while she was grunting. I'm sure if you watched video - while she was grunting, I was still hitting the ball," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff during her 2022 French Open quarterfinal.

Story continues below ad

Gauff said she just wanted to inquire about the rules pertaining to grunting, adding that she remembered hitting a couple of backhands while still being able to hear Trevisan's grunts.

"It wasn't so much the volume of it," she continued. "It was more so the length of the grunt. I just wasn't used to, and I asked the ref, I didn't complain first, first I asked, Is that allowed?"

The youngster was quick to add that she loved Trevisan and had no issues with her, but this was just one of those things that needed to be addressed during the match.

"Because I didn't know the rules regarding if she was allowed to grunt. And she told me no, she was going to talk to her later about it," Gauff said. "I love Martina. You know, when we're on the court, I mean, there's stuff like that you're going to talk about. But as you all saw at the end, we hugged each other. So, yeah, I have no problem with her."

Story continues below ad

Coco Gauff faces Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final

Gauff will play Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2022 French Open..

Coco Gauff has had a flawless run at the 2022 French Open so far, having won all her encounters in straight sets. The youngster is now set to take on the 2020 champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the final.

Swiatek is currently on a 34-match winning streak. She was absolutely ruthless in her defeat of Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals, dropping just three games to reach a second career Grand Slam final.

Story continues below ad

The two have met twice before, with Swiatek winning in straight sets on both occasions. The women's final is scheduled to be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far