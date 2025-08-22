"It was weird" - Jessica Pegula gets honest about what she couldn't understand about US Open mixed doubles

Jessica Pegula was candid about her feelings toward the newly introduced 2025 US Open mixed doubles event, admitting there were aspects she didn’t quite understand. She teamed up with ATP No. 5 Jack Draper for the competition.

The event saw a complete revamp this year, taking place during Fan Week (August 19–20) instead of the main tournament. The draw was trimmed to just 16 teams (eight qualifying through combined singles rankings and eight wildcards). Matches were staged on Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, with a $1 million prize purse on offer.

Pegula, like the rest of the field, was adjusting to the revamped mixed doubles format, with her limited experience in the event also playing a part. She and Draper reached the semifinals before falling to Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek.

Before starting her singles campaign in New York, Jessica Pegula spoke to the media. From matches finishing late at night to having to practice again the following morning, and even dealing with the switch to different balls, she pointed out several challenges she had to adjust to.

"It was a little weird," the American said. "We lost, and the matches went kind of late. We didn't even get to the last match. Had to practice the next morning. And yeah, feels weird. Switching back to the regular duty balls for the women was also a little tricky. Playing outside yesterday, it was really cold and windy."

"Definitely yesterday I felt like I had to reset a little bit to get back into the conditions. But I have multiple days before I play, so it's not that big of a deal. I was practicing days before that, too. So all good," she added.

The US Open mixed doubles draw featured plenty of star singles players, but in the end, it was the mixed-doubles specialist duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori who lifted the title.

