"It will be the best moment" - Elina Svitolina looking forward to reuniting with husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai after Wimbledon exit

Elina Svitolina is longing to meet her husband Gael Monfils and their eight-month-old daugher Skai after her rousing run at Wimbledon ended on Thursday. Playing her second semifinal at SW19 in five years, the Ukrainian fell short against Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.

The 2019 Roland Garros finalist started strongly, pocketing the first set for the loss of three games. A swift ending seemed to be in store, as the Czech left-hander led 4-0, 40-0 on serve in the second.

However, 2019 Wimbledon finalist Svitolina recouped both breaks before Vondrousova clinched the last two games to become the first unseeded finalist at SW19 in the Open Era.

Svitolina, meanwhile, has had a memorable run, too, although she fell in the semifinal at the grasscourt Major once again. Having only returned recently to action after the birth of her daughter last October, the Ukrainian is now looking forward to meeting her family despite the disappointment of defeat.

In her press conference after the 3-6, 3-6 loss, Svitolina was asked how happy she would be to see her family again, to which she replied:

"Very happy. It will be the best moment."

Summing up her performance during the fortnight, she said:

"With the fighting spirit that I was showing, with the nerves, as well, that I dealt. Of course, not today. Today I wish I played a bit better. I wish that some games I play better. But I think the matches that I played before, they were quite good. Yeah, just good matches."

Svitolina is set to rise nearly 50 places to No. 27 when the WTA rankings get updated on Monday. Vondrousova, meanwhile, will look to emulate Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the third Czech woman to win Wimbledon.

"She played great and was really patient" - Elina Svitolina lauds Marketa Vondrousova

Elina Svitolina lost in the last four.

Since rejoining the tour in Charleston, Elina Svitolina has exceeded expectations, winning the title in Strasbourg and reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and the semifinals at Wimbledon.

However, on Thursday, she was slow off the blocks in both sets. She made a comeback in the second, but a poor service game cut it short. Reflecting on the same, Elina Svitolina said:

"I tried to fight back, but I guess I rushed little bit myself and didn't served well on that game when it was 4-3. Yeah, I just tried to fight. It was a lot of people, a semifinal, so you don't have time to just let it go. I tried to fight. Got few games back."

Crediting Vondrousova for dominating the key moments, the Ukrainian said:

"She played great. She was really patient today. Was playing really great points until the very end."

The Czech will now look to become the first unseeded Wimbledon champion on Saturday, when she will be taking on either Ons Jabeur or Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

