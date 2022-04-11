"It will be very difficult to see athletes like this again" - Gabriel Jaramillo on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Acclaimed tennis coach Gabriel Jaramillo has hailed the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for their stellar accomplishments and longevity.

Tennis' most-famed Troicka has won 61 Grand Slam singles titles, more than a quarter of all the titles on offer in the Open Era. Nadal (21) leads Federer (20) and Djokovic (20) on the all-time Slam leaderboard following his triumph at the 2022 Australian Open. The three men have been on tour for nearly two decades and are widely regarded as the best players in the sports history.

During an interaction with Punto de Break, Jaramillo gave his opinion on why the Big 3 are the best players in the sport.

"Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, for the tennis they play and the number of years they have been competing," Jaramillo said.

Considering their on-court success, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are also three of the highest-paid tennis players off the court. Nevertheless, they remain hungry for more and don't look like they will stop any time soon.

Praising the Big 3 for giving their best on the court and contributing towards the sport's growth, Jaramillo added that there may not be another trio like them again.

"Tennis is something very sacrificed; no one would have to continue playing, they are the three millionaires, but there they continue to give their best effort. What they have made this sport grow is priceless, it will be very difficult to see athletes like this again," he said.

Novak Djokovic is the most complete of the 3, ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - Gabriel Jaramillo

During the interaction, Jaramillo said that it was difficult to pick the best among Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

However, he added that Djokovic, with his all-court style of play and impeccable movement, is best suited to add to his stellar list of accomplishments. The Serb became the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams twice when he triumphed at the 2021 French Open.

Jaramillo feels that Djokovic (34), being younger than Federer (40) and Nadal (35), has every chance of outlasting his counterparts and adding to his legacy.

"It's difficult [...] Being younger, because of his style of play and because of the way he moves on the court, I would say that Djokovic can go further," said Jaramillo.

The renowned coach stated that Djokovic was the "most complete of the three." He also said that Rafael Nadal's physical style of play, which has yielded a staggering 13 Roland Garros titles, makes him prone to breakdown.

"Nadal is a much more physical player; he wears out more; there will come a day when the body no longer responds to him," he said. "Then there is Federer, who makes everything easy and plays more beautiful than anyone, but I would say that Novak is the most complete of the three."

While Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are likely to participate at Roland Garros, Roger Federer hasn't played a competitive match since Wimbledon last year because of a knee injury.

The Swiss meastro recently returned to the practice courts for the first time in nine months. However, it remains to be seen when he will be back playing competitively again.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala