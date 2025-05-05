"Italian mafia doesn't work very well" - Jannik Sinner fans heartbroken by World No. 1's 'brutal' Italian Open draw

Jannik Sinner's three-month ban from tennis has come to an end, and the ATP No. 1 is all set to return to action at the upcoming 2025 Italian Open. However, Sinner's draw at the Masters 1000 claycourt event has prompted several tennis fans to highlight the difficulties the Italian is likely to encounter in Rome.

Sinner, the top seed at the Italian Open, will get his comeback campaign in Rome underway against either Mariano Navone or Federico Cina in the second round of the tournament, having received a first-round bye. Provided the World No. 1 progresses to the event's deeper rounds, he could face in-form players such as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Francisco Cerundolo, Casper Ruud (2025 Madrid Open champion), Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz.

Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Jannik Sinner has been dealt a tough draw at the 2025 Italian Open. While some were concerned for the three-time Grand Slam champion, others poked fun at the situation.

"A bad draw for the No. 1: Navone solid clay court player, Fokina and Cerundolo in great shape, then eventually Ruud in the quarterfinals. It could have gone much better. This Italian mafia doesn't work very well," a fan wrote.

"Brutal draw lol...deservedd," commented another.

"Italian mafia u let me down so bad," another fan chimed in.

"3 months out and this is how he’s welcomed back," wrote one.

"They sent him all the peaking clay players omg," another added.

"He beating the mafia rigging allegations cuz this is a draw from hell 😭," weighed in yet another fan.

Sinner recently spoke about how his experience of his three-month suspension went.

"Time away from all the grind" - Jannik Sinner's honest admission on life during three-month ban

Jannik Sinner during a press conference at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner twice tested positive for the banned, performance-enhancing anabolic steroid Clostebol in early 2024. This led to a controversial series of events, which included an ITIA-backed investigation that ruled the Italian innocent and allowed him to continue playing.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) challenged the ITIA's ruling. This led to a case resolution agreement between Sinner and WADA; the three-month ban that recently ended. In a recent interview with ORF Sudtirol, the World No. 1 opened up on how he felt while serving the ban. Surprisingly, Sinner's answer was a positive one.

"I think at the beginning of the three months, it was quite nice. A bit of time away from all the grind, I spent time with family, with friends. I was doing new things and getting to know myself better, finding out where I stand. I think it helped me a lot," Sinner said.

Sinner has only played one competitive tournament so far this year; the 2025 Australian Open, which he won after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final.

