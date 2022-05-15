Italian Open 2022 final, Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The final of the 2022 Italian Open will see two of the WTA tour's most in-form players -- Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur -- lock horns for the trophy on Sunday.

Swiatek is currently on a 27-match winning streak that dates back to her triumph in Qatar in February. The Pole has been virtually unbeatable, dropping just one set over the course of her streak.

Jabeur, meanwhile, has won 11 matches in a row. The Tunisian took home her first WTA 1000 crown in Madrid earlier this month and has pocketed another five wins in Rome this week.

Jabeur comes into the final having beaten the likes of Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina and Sorana Cirstea. She has been pushed to three sets in two of her latest encounters, but has exhibited exceptional fighting skills over the past fortnight.

Her win over Kasatkina, where she even saved a match point, would have filled her with confidence. She will need to be at her very best to stop Swiatek from winning her fifth title in a row.

The World No. 1 has claimed some big wins over the last few months. Her exploits in Rome include wins over Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu. She now finds herself just one step away from defending her 2021 crown.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur match schedule

Swiatek and Jabeur will play the first match of the day on Center Court, which is the main showcourt at the Foro Italico. The match is scheduled to start at 1 pm local time.

Match timing: 1 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 4:30 pm IST

Date: 15 May 2022

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia, Middle East & Singapore: The match will be available on beIN Sports.

The two most recent champs on clay



For more information regarding the broadcast and full schedule of matches, visit the tournament's official website.

