Italian Open 2022 quarterfinal Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu booked her place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open following a straight-sets win over Petra Martic.

The Canadian has produced a couple of good performances since making her comeback after six months on the sidelines. She made the last 16 at Stuttgart and Madrid, beating the likes of Danielle Collins and Alison Riske.

Andreescu started her campaign in Rome with a victory over Emma Raducanu, who was forced to retire in the second set due to an injury. She got the better of Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets to book her place in the last 16.

Andreescu then beat Martic to book her place in the quarterfinals of a competition for the first time since May 2021.

In the last eight, the Canadian will lock horns with a daunting opponent in World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Pole is the reigning champion at the Italian Open and entered the competition having won 23 matches on the trot.

Swiatek started the tournament by thrashing Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-0. She then ousted former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-1.

Swiatek and Andreescu will meet for the first time, with the winner taking on either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

Beating the World No. 1 is going to be a mammoth task, especially given her current form. Andreescu, however, has improved with every match since her comeback and should not be written off completely.

