Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Bianca Andreescu prevails as Emma Raducanu retires due to back injury

Bianca Andreescu got the better of Emma Raducanu in a battle of the US Open champions in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

At Flushing Meadows, both displayed their prowess as teenagers and prevailed over the rest of the more experienced field in their tournament debuts. But measured against each other, it was the 2019 champion who bested the 2021 titlist, although Raducanu had to retire from their first ever encounter due to injury.

Bianca Andreescu vs Emma Raducanu Score

Andreescu started strong and was returning brilliantly, breaking the Brit's serve thrice before prevailing over Raducanu via retirement, 6-2, 2-1, to advance to the second round of the Italian Open.

The reigning US Open champion was unable to finish the match due to a back injury she has been nursing since last week's Madrid Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Emma Raducanu Winner

Andreescu edged Raducanu in their first meeting. The Canadian, who is of Romanian parentage like Raducanu (Andreescu's father and mother are Romanian, same as Raducanu's father), improved her win-loss record to 4-2 in just her third tournament this season. She took a break for the first three months of the year to prioritize her mental health.

Raducanu, playing in her first claycourt season and in just her fourth tournament on the surface, dropped to her ninth loss in 16 matches this season.

Bianca Andreescu vs Emma Raducanu Recap

Emma Raducanu got in trouble early as she stared at three break points and battled through five deuces in her opening service game before sealing the game with some strong serves.

In contrast, Andreescu breezed past hers, holding at love, before breaking the Brit anew in the next on her fourth try. Raducanu went down 0-40 but erased all three breakpoints before faltering on a netted forehand and a double fault.

The 2021 US Open winner finally got a look at Andreescu's serve as she scored her first three return points to force a deuce but she was quickly repelled by the Canadian's forehand down-the-line winner and an unreturned serve for Andreescu to hold serve, 3-1.

Andreescu broke once more while holding Raducanu to just a point in the fifth game to consolidate her lead at 4-1. Raducanu had to thwart another Andreescu threat in the seventh game as the 2019 US Open champ threatened at deuce. But the 19-year-old Brit held on as she stretched the Canadian side-to-side to draw a loose shot before launching a forehand to hold for just the second time in the match.

The match was briefly halted as Raducanu received off-court treatment for her back, an injury she has been nursing since Madrid last week. However, that did not distract Andreescu from closing the set 6-2.

Andreescu bamboozled Raducanu with her return game in the first set, winning 51 percent of her return points to the Brit's 19. Just like in the first set, Raducanu fended off another Andreescu scare and held on to get to start the second set 1-0.

The 21-year-old Canadian comfortably held once again at love before converting her second break point as Raducanu sent her backhand long to earn another break at 2-1. Raducanu retired thereafter due to her back injury.

Andreescu fired 25 winners to Raducanu's nine. She limited her unforced errors to five while her opponent had four more.

Andreescu won 21 of her 25 points on serve, while Raducanu contested 59 points on hers, winning just 49 percent.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan