Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Coco Gauff crushes Angelique Kerber to advance to 2R

American teenager Coco Gauff dismantled Angelique Kerber in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday.

The 18-year-old dominated the match from start to finish to level the head-to-head against the German at 1-1.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber score

Gauff demolished three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in just 70 minutes to advance to the second round in Rome.

She will face either countrywoman Madison Brengle or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk next.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber winner

Gauff notched up her first win over Kerber, thereby avenging her loss to the former No. 1 at Wimbledon last year. The American also improved to 13-9 for the season.

Kerber, meanwhile, suffered her sixth straight loss and now holds a 2-8 record in 2022. The German has not won a match in nearly two months. Her last victory came against Daria Kasatkina in the round of 32 in Indian Wells.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber recap

Last year's semifinalist Gauff dropped her opening service game, but racked up eight straight games to take the first set in commanding fashion and open up a 2-0 lead in the second.

Kerber held serve for the first time in the third game of the second set and broke the American to draw level at 2-2.

But Gauff wasted no time in getting the break back as Kerber netted a routine shot to enable the young American to regain her lead at 3-2.

Kerber found an opening on Gauff's serve in the eighth game as the 2021 Roland Garros quarterfinalist double faulted. But the teenager quickly dashed the hopes of the 34-year-old as she held form to maintain her advantage.

Kerber held in the next game, thereby forcing Gauff to step to the line and serve out the match. The American made no mistake, producing a love hold to seal the match.

Gauff committed eight double faults but made up for it with three aces and 21 winners. Kerber managed to keep her unforced error count to just 10, eight fewer than Gauff, but she was held to 12 winners.

