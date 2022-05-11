Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Defending champion Iga Swiatek knocks out Elena-Gabriela Ruse, stretches win streak to 24

Iga Swiatek stayed on course for her bid to retain her title as she thumped lucky loser Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her opening match in the Italian Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse Score

Riding on the crest of her 23-game win streak - where she won four titles - Swiatek bested Ruse, 6-3, 6-0, in just 68 minutes to advance to the third round of the Italian Open.

She scored a repeat of her 2018 Montreux quarterfinal victory over Ruse to keep a clean head-to-head record against the Romanian at 2-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse Winner

Swiatek stretched her win streak to 24, the longest since Serena Williams won 27 consecutive matches in 2015.

The Pole, who withdrew from last week's Madrid Open due to a shoulder injury, improved to a 33-3 record this season.

She last played a match two weeks ago in Stuttgart, where she won her fourth title of the season by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse Recap

Swiatek coasted to a double-break lead at 4-1 and looked poised to take the opener with ease but wobbled in her next service game. Ruse broke Swiatek in the sixth game, but Swiatek quickly recovered her advantage after the Romanian served a double fault to hand the Pole a 5-2 lead.

Serving for the set, the World No. 1 sent her backhand long to gift Ruse a break point, which she converted as Swiatek double-faulted.

Swiatek raced to a 40-0 lead in the World No. 57's service game but nearly squandered her edge as she erred twice on her forehand. She made up for it, however, with a forehand winner to close it out at 6-3.

The 2020 Roland Garros champ went untroubled in the second set as she wiped the floor with her opponent in 25 minutes, with the score reading 6-0.

Swiatek broke Ruse at her first opportunity in the second to go up, 2-0. She went on to break the Romanian two more times, with the last break of serve coming off of two winners to comfortably win the set and match.

The 20-year-old dropped three double faults but made up for it with 15 winners as she outgunned her opponent, who only managed three. She converted seven of the 12 break points she posted against Ruse and lost her serve twice.

