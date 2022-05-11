×
Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Defending champion Rafael Nadal crushes John Isner to advance to 3R

Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine
Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine
Kristina Villanueva
Kristina Villanueva
Modified May 11, 2022 06:27 PM IST
Rafael Nadal launched his quest for a record-extending 11th title in Rome with a straight-sets victory against big-serving John Isner in the second round on Wednesday.

The Spaniard will take on Denis Shapovalov in the third round on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner score

Rafael Nadal crushed Isner 6-3, 6-1. With the win, the 21-time Grand Slam titlist improved his record against Americans on clay to 19-0.

Beginning his 800th week in the top 5 with a win 💪@RafaelNadal sees off Isner 6-3 6-1 to advance into the last 16 in Rome!#IBI22 https://t.co/ZbxqVIk6Dc

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner winner

With his win against Isner, Nadal ensured he did not suffer back-to-back defeats on clay for the first time in his career. He is now 44-0 in matches following a loss on the red dirt.

The World No. 4 improved to 8-1 against the American, with his only loss coming in the Laver Cup five years ago.

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner recap

Isner went toe-to-toe with Nadal in the opening six games of the match. He then created an opening on Nadal's serve in the seventh game, earning two break points. But the American failed to convert on both occasions and a forehand error allowed the Spaniard to hold for 4-3.

Buoued by a tough service hold, Nadal earned two break points of his own on the back of a few unforced errors by Isner. The American turned to his strong serve to repel Nadal once but faltered on the second break point to give the Spaniard control of the match at 5-3.

Nadal continued his momentum to take the opening set after winning 11 of the last 13 points.

Rafa clinches the first set 6-3 in just 43 minutes! 🔥@RafaNadal | @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI22 https://t.co/UrGHjZeXzh

The 21-time Major champion quickly siezed the initiative in the second set, breaking Isner in the first game and then holding for a 2-0 lead. The Spaniard broke again in the fifth game to move to within two games of victory.

Isner forced a deuce in Nadal's next service game, but the Spaniard fended him off with a strong serve and a delicate volley to hold for 5-1.

The World No. 27 offered little resistance in the next game, gifting Nadal two match points following a double fault. The Spaniard squandered one opportunity, but struck a forehand winner on the second attempt to break Isner for the fourth time in the match and seal a comfortable win.

Just the *five-meter* difference between Nadal and Isner's 2nd serve return hit points 🙃#IBI22 https://t.co/9ytGyU3XRT

Rafael Nadal won 81 percent of the points on his first serve. The big-serving Isner, meanwhile, managed just 50 percent on his first-serve points.

The Spaniard also converted four of the six break points he earned over the course of the match, while saving the two he faced.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

