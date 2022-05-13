Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Denis Shapovalov dethrones ailing Rafael Nadal, advances to QF

Denis Shapovalov dethroned defending champion Rafael Nadal to book his spot in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Thursday.

The Canadian snapped a four-game losing streak against the Spaniard to notch up his second win in six meetings. He will face Casper Ruud in the last eight on Friday.

Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal score

Shapovalov fought back from a set down to upset the 10-time Italian Open champion 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. With the win, the Canadian advanced to his sixth Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal winner

Shapovalov notched up his first victory over Nadal on clay and dealt the Spaniard his earliest exit in the tournament since 2008.

The Canadian pushed the Spaniard to the limit in their last two meetings, but came up short. This time around, however, he managed to cross the finish line in style, albeit against an ailing opponent.

Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal recap

Nadal drew first blood, breaking Shapovalov in the fourth game with a backhand down-the-line winner to move 3-1 up.

Shapovalov tried to make a dent on Nadal's serve, earning a break point with a smart volley in the fifth game. But he coughed up three straight errors to allow Nadal to extend his advantage.

The 10-time champion secured another break point in the very next game and converted as Shapovalov sent his forehand wide. Nadal faced little resistance in the seventh, comfortably serving out the set.

Shapovalov was made to work hard in his opening service game of the second set. The Canadian battled through seven deuces and saved three break points to hold serve in an 11-minute marathon.

Buoyed by the strong service hold, the 2020 semifinalist broke Nadal for the first time in the match to take a 2-0 lead. He then held serve comfortably to open up a three-game cushion.

Nadal steadied the ship by holding for 3-1, before earning a break point as Shapovalov sent his forehand long. But the Canadian saved it with his eighth ace of the match, before firing a forehand winner to stay ahead at 4-1.

The Spaniard found another gear, reeling off eight consecutive points to close the gap to 4-3. Nadal went on to level the set after a nine-minute game, fighting through four deuces and saving two break points.

After Shapovalov held for 5-4, Nadal found himself starting at a set point. But the Spaniard struck a clean backhand winner to stay in the frame.

The 35-year-old was under the pump in his next service game as well, coughing up two double faults to gift Shapovalov another set point. This time around, the Canadian made no mistake, forcing a decider as Nadal sent his backhand long.

Shapovalov dropped his opening service game in the deciding set but quickly broke back and looked in control as Nadal began to fade physically. The Spaniard appeared to be bothered by a foot injury during the final stages of the match and struggled to keep pace with the young Canadian from the back of the court

Shapovalov reeled off four straight games to complete an impressive win.

The Canadian ended the match with 35 winners to the Spaniard's 13. Nadal also coughed up a whopping 34 unforced errors.

