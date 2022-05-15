Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Iga Swiatek goes back-to-back in Rome, stretches winning streak to 28

Iga Swiatek sustained her hot streak while snapping Ons Jabeur's to win her second straight title in Rome.

Swiatek extended her unbeaten run to 28 matches, the fourth longest since 2000. Jabeur, on an 11-game win streak of her own, saw that come to an end against the World No. 1. Swiatek has now won the last eight finals she has contested, her sole loss coming three years ago in her first final on tour.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Score

Swiatek upended Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to successfully defend a title for the first time in her career. In the process, she lifted her fifth straight trophy and fourth in the WTA1000 level this year. The Pole has now improved to 8-1 in tour level finals, with five of her wins coming in 2022.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Winner

There was no stopping Swiatek in Rome on Sunday as she picked up her 37th win this season, the most by any player in the men's or women's tours so far.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion rolled to her 28th straight victory to move to sole fourth spot in the list of longest win streaks since 2000. Only former No. 1s Venus Williams (35 in 2000), Serena Williams (34 in 2013) and Justine Henin (32 in 2008) won more consecutive matches than Swiatek. If the Pole wins Roland Garros this year, she'll equal Venus' win streak.

Jabeur, meanwhile, is also on a roll on the red dirt, claiming 17 wins on the surface this season. That includes a first top-5 victory on clay, against Maria Sakkari in the Rome quarterfinals. However, she just couldn't find an answer against the raging Swiatek, who has pocketed 42 of the last 43 sets she has contested.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Recap

Swiatek made quick work of Jabeur in the first set, breaking the Tunisian in her first service game and at the end of the set to close it out in 37 minutes.

After saving a first set point, Jabeur launched a drop shot. Swiatek countered that with a pass, which the Tunisian failed to reach as she dropped her racquet on the stretch. The Pole sent down an unreturned forehand to seal the opener, 6-2.

The World No. 1 was on a mission, immediately getting a break and breaking Jabeur again to to take a 4-0 lead.

The Tunisian had two break points in the fifth game at 40-15. She drew Swiatek to the net with a drop shot which the Pole neutralised on a pass. Jabeur finally converted on her second attempt as she closed the net with a volley.

The World No. 7 built on that, holding to love, swinging a drop shot to draw a mistake from Swiatek and reduce her deficit to 4-2. Jabeur reeled off eight consecutive points, utilising her drop shot anew to arrive at three break points in the next game.

However, Swiatek displayed steely resolve, prevailing in the ensuing rallies to force deuce. She produced a double fault to gift Jabeur another break point but she held serve to lead 5-2.

Displaying laser focus, Iga Swiatek carved out a championship point in the next game as Jabeur netted. The World No. 1 converted that when Jabeur sent her backhand to the net.

