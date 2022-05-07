Italian Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The crème de la crème of the tennis world has descended on Rome as the 79th edition of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, or the Italian Open, will be held from 8-15 May.

It is the last combined ATP and WTA 1000 outdoor clay tournament ahead of the French Open later this month.

The men's side has attracted eight of the world's top 10 players. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who combine for 15 titles at the Eternal City, will command the lion's share of attention.

While the Serb is searching for his first title of the season, Nadal is looking to shake off the rust and build some rhythm after an injury break.

The sensational Carlos Alcaraz, who already has three titles under his belt this year, will be looking to topple the two legends.

Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Belgrade titlist Andrey Rublev will also be among the contenders for the title.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Nadal will open in Rome against a qualifier or John Isner. Nadal will open in Rome against a qualifier or John Isner. https://t.co/CfhiWvSB3j

On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be the cynosure of all eyes. The Pole is currently on a 23-match winning streak, having won four titles in a row.

She will be keen to successfully defend her Rome crown before heading to Paris in pursuit of her second Major title.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Italian Open:

Italian Open ATP stream and TV Schedule

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the Italian Open in 2021

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi & CCTV - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Denmark - TV2.

Sky Deutschland - Germany.

Sky Italia - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW, NHK & Gaora Sports Channel - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN & Rogers Sportsnet - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Voot - India.

Italian Open WTA stream and TV schedule

Iga Swiatek with the Italian Open trophy in 2021

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Okko Sport - Russia

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

Live streaming will be available on TennisTV and on the ATP tour, WTA tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar