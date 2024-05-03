Italian Open 2024 draw: Release date and where to follow

The Italian Open 2024 is just around the corner, with the qualifying rounds taking place on May 6. The main draw for the women's tournament will take commence on May 7, while the men's will start on May 8.

The draw ceremony of the competition will take place on May 6 in Rome, with the women's draw scheduled to be held from 11 am to 12 pm local time, followed by the men's draw. The ceremony can be followed on the Italian Open's X handle.

Like in 2023, the singles events will have four rounds with 96 players competing. The seeded players will all receive a bye to the second round.

Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions from the 2023 edition of the Italian Open. Medvedev won his maiden title on clay in Rome by defeating Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 in the final. He dropped just one set en route to his tournament win, having previously beaten Emil Ruusuvuori, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Alexander Zverev, Yannick Hanfmann and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Elena Rybakina won her third WTA 1000 title of the 2023 season at the Italian Open by defeating Anhelina Kalinina in the final after the Ukrainian retired during the second set. She previously defeated Jasmine Paolini, Anna Kalinskaya, Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are on the entry list of Italian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are both on the entry list of this season's Italian Open.

Nadal, who has won the tournament a record ten times, missed last year's edition due to injury. As of now, the Spaniard is scheduled to appear in Rome and said after his fourth-round match at the Madrid Open that he wanted to play at the Masters 1000 event.

"I want to play in Rome and do well there. I am going to work hard to make that happen. It is one of the most important tournaments of my career, I won it 10 times. I hope to be able to play in Rome, if there are no setbacks, and I'm going there with the hope of continuing to evolve," Nadal said as quoted by Punto de Break.

Novak Djokovic has won the Masters 1000 event five times so far throughout his career, the most recent of them coming in 2022. The Serb reached the quarterfinals of the tournament last season before losing to Holger Rune.

Among other players, Carlos Alcaraz recently withdrew from the tournament due to some discomfort in his arm which he felt in Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback