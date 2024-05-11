Italian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (PR) Angelique Kerber

Date: May 13, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber preview

Iga Swiatek in action at the Italian Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the Italian Open on May 13.

The Pole entered the WTA 1000 event following her triumph at the Madrid Open. She qualified for the second round via walkover and here, she thrashed Bernarda Pera 6-0, 6-2.

Swiatek then took on Yulia Putintseva in the third round and won the first set 6-3. She was a break down and was close to trailing 5-1. However, the Pole saved four break points and won five games on the trot to register a 6-3, 6-4 win and book her place in the fourth round.

Angelique Kerber, meanwhile, entered the WTA 1000 event via protected ranking and started in the best possible manner by trouncing Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-0. That was followed by a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 win over Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the third round.

Here, the former World No. 1 faced Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich and took the lead in the match after winning the opening set 6-3. The German fended off three set points in the second set to force a tiebreak.

She did well to win the tiebreak and register a 6-3, 7-6(4) win to record three wins in Rome for the first time since 2018.

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Swiatek leads 2-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their most recent encounter came in the United Cup final between Germany and Poland earlier this year, with the World No. 1 winning 6-3, 6-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Iga Swiatek -5000 -1.5 (+550) Over 16.5 (-135) Angelique Kerber +1100 +1.5 (-325) Under 16.5(-105)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Swiatek will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win, given her current run of form. However, Kerber has done well to reach the fourth round in Rome without dropping a single set. She will be full of confidence ahead of the match.

Swiatek's all-round game on clay is difficult for most players to handle even on their best. The Pole moves very well on the surface, but, moreover, it's her mentality and resilience that becomes a menace for opponents.

Kerber, meanwhile, has a solid return game and her solid defense will be needed to be at its best in order to deal with Swiatek's intensity. The German will no doubt face her toughest challenge and will have to produce the performance of her life if she's stand a chance of coming out on top.

While Kerber's experience cannot be written off, Swiatek's current form and claycourt quality should see her come out on top without much trouble.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets