Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 of the Italian Open 2024 will see the main draw of the women's singles event commence while the remaining qualifiers for both singles events will take place.

A total of five main-draw fixtures will take place, with Paula Badosa facing teenage star Mirra Andreeva while Leylah Fernandez will be up against Romania's Ana Bogdan.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also be in action as she will be up against Lauren Davis. Richard Gasquet, Martina Trevisan and Brandon Nakashima will be among the other players who will be in action on the opening day of the Italian Open.

On that note, let's take a look at how Day 1 at the Foro Italico could pan out.

Schedule for Day 1 of Italian Open 2024

Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Lisa Pigato vs Shelby Rogers

Followed by: Paula Badosa vs Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: (WC) Martina Trevisan vs Yulia Putintseva

Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs Ana Bogdan

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 10 am local time: (WC) Francesco Passaro vs Duje Ajdukovic

Followed by: Aleksandra Krunic vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Followed by: Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper de Jong / Jurij Rodionov

Not before 3 pm local time: Angelique Kerber vs Lauren Davis

Pietrangeli

Starting at 10 am local time: Bernarda Pera vs Ana Bondar

Not before 11:30 am local time: Maximilian Marterer vs Richard Gasquet

Followed by: Julia Siegemund vs Julia Riera

Followed by: (WC) Vittoria Paganetti vs Luisa Stefanini

Where to watch Italian Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Masters 1000 tournament on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

Italian Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 1 in Rome is set to kick off at 11:00 am local time on Centre Court while the matches will start at 10 am local time on Grand Stand Arena and Pietrangeli and other courts.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for the opening day are as follows:

Country Start Time on Centre Court Start Time on Other Courts US/Canada May 7, 2024; 4 am ET May 7, 2024; 5 am ET UK May 7 2024, 8 am GMT May 7 2024, 9 am GMT India May 7 2024; 1:30 pm IST May 7, 2024; 2:30 pm IST