Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 10

Day 10 of the 2024 Italian Open will feature the women's singles semifinals and the men's singles quarterfinals at the Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Coco Gauff for the 11th time on the main tour. The Pole is undefeated in the last 10 matches and dominates the head-to-head against Gauff 9-1.

Swiatek is also a two-time champion in Rome, capturing back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

On the men's side, in-form Stefanos Tsitispas will take on Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals. The Greek has chalked up 13 wins from his last 15 matches and is one of the favourites to make a significant impact in Rome.

Tsitispas is making his seventh appearance at the Italian Open this year. He has a solid record at the event, amassing a runner-up result in 2022 and a semifinal finish in 2023. Despite a valiant effort against Daniil Medvedev, he was eliminated by the Russian last year in Rome.

On that note, let's take a look at the upcoming matches at the 2024 Italian Open on Thursday (May 16).

Schedule for Day 10 of the Italian Open 2024

Center Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs (14) Tommy Paul

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (3) Coco Gauff

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitispas vs (21) Nicolas Jarry

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Victoria Azarenka or Danielle Collins

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: ITF Match

Pietrangeli

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos VS Sander Gille / Joran Vilegen

Followed by : (1) Wesley Koolhof / Nikola Mektic VS Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Where to watch Italian Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network

Italian Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 10 in the Italian capital is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. local time on the centre court and the Pietrangeli Arena. The evening session begin at 7:00 p.m. local time on the centre court. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 10 are as follows:

Country Match timings-Morning session Match timings-Evening session US / Canada March 16, 2024, 7:00 am ET March 16, 2024, 1:00 pm ET UK March 16, 2024, 11:00 am GMT March 16, 2024, 5:00 pm GMT India March 16, 2024, 4:30 pm IST March 16, 2024, 10:30 pm IST