Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Italian Open will see the second round of the women's singles event commence while the remainder of the first round of the men's singles tournament will take place.

The tournament's most successful champion Rafael Nadal will be in action on Centre Court as he will play his tournament opener against Zizou Bergs. Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will start her campaign in Rome against qualifier Bernarda Pera.

The likes of Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Marketa Vondrousova will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the how the order of play looks like on Day 3 of Italian Open 2024.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Italian Open (May 9)

Iga Swiatek receiving the Madrid Open trophy from Garbine Muguruza.

Centre Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (29) Linda Noskova vs (WC) Luisa Stefanini

Not before 1 pm local time: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: Tomas Machac vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 7 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Bernarda Pera

Not before 8:30 pm local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Dusan Lajovic

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: Dominik Koepfer vs (WC) Andrea Vavassori

Not before 1 pm local time: Naomi Osaka vs (19) Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech

Followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs Luca Nardi

Followed by: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Pedro Cachin

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 am local time: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (Q) Gregoire Barrere

Followed by: (WC) Stefano Napolitano vs (LL) JJ Wolf

Followed by: (6) Marketa Vondrousova vs Ana Bogdan

Followed by: Jack Draper vs Borna Coric

Followed by: (21) Emma Navarro vs Paula Badosa

Where to watch Italian Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Masters 1000 tournament on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

Italian Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 3 in Rome is set to kick off at 11:00 am local time on all courts.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for the third day are as follows:

Country Start time US/Canada May 9, 5 am ET UK May 9, 9 am GMT India May 9, 2:30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback