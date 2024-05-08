Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Italian Open will see the second round of the women's singles event commence while the remainder of the first round of the men's singles tournament will take place.
The tournament's most successful champion Rafael Nadal will be in action on Centre Court as he will play his tournament opener against Zizou Bergs. Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will start her campaign in Rome against qualifier Bernarda Pera.
The likes of Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Marketa Vondrousova will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the how the order of play looks like on Day 3 of Italian Open 2024.
Schedule for Day 3 of the Italian Open (May 9)
Centre Court
Starting at 11 am local time: (29) Linda Noskova vs (WC) Luisa Stefanini
Not before 1 pm local time: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs
Followed by: Tomas Machac vs Matteo Arnaldi
Not before 7 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Bernarda Pera
Not before 8:30 pm local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Dusan Lajovic
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11 am local time: Dominik Koepfer vs (WC) Andrea Vavassori
Not before 1 pm local time: Naomi Osaka vs (19) Marta Kostyuk
Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech
Followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs Luca Nardi
Followed by: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Pedro Cachin
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11 am local time: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (Q) Gregoire Barrere
Followed by: (WC) Stefano Napolitano vs (LL) JJ Wolf
Followed by: (6) Marketa Vondrousova vs Ana Bogdan
Followed by: Jack Draper vs Borna Coric
Followed by: (21) Emma Navarro vs Paula Badosa
Where to watch Italian Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Masters 1000 tournament on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & DAZN
India - Tennis Channel
Italian Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 3 in Rome is set to kick off at 11:00 am local time on all courts.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for the third day are as follows:
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here